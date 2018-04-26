Superior Technical Ceramics Commissions New Sinter-HIP Furnace for Direct Pressure Sintered Silicon Nitride

ST. ALBANS, Vt., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Technical Ceramics (STC), a market leader in technical ceramic material solutions, has introduced a new Direct Pressure Sintered Silicon Nitride (Si 3 N 4 ) powder-to-part component manufacturing process featuring a Sinter-HIP furnace. The processed material provides a high-performance, cost-effective material solution that will be of interest to manufacturers in Aerospace, Oil & Gas and Instrumentation industries due to its high mechanical and dielectric strength combined with superior thermal shock resistance.

Silicon Nitride Structure (Superior Technical Ceramics) Silicon Nitride Powder (Superior Technical Ceramics)

The commissioning of the new Sinter- HIP furnace allows STC to offer advanced silicon nitride production processes that provide reduced costs and improved performance across a variety of component configurations. The new furnace can accommodate a wide range of inert gas atmospheres, including ultra high purity, cryogenically sourced nitrogen, which is a key component of the Si 3 N 4 Direct Pressure Sintering process. The furnace creates an 11" diameter by 22" high graphite hot zone that is fully controlled to temperatures up to 2100°C and is rated at pressures up to 1500 psi.

Direct Pressure Sintered Silicon Nitride offers advantages over other processing methods in its ease in green forming and machining, greatly decreased sintering time while maintaining the unique performance attributes of the material. The process lends itself well to higher volume, complex parts used in demanding applications in which strength, wear resistance, fracture toughness, and dimensional stability are all required at high temperatures and/or in corrosive environments.

"We've worked with our core customers to understand material requirements in their most aggressive environments, where silicon nitride performance is required at a lower price point," commented STC's Marketing Manager, Michael Tarricone. "For many applications the advantages of green processing made possible by the Direct Sintering process provides a clear advantage."

STC has posted the materials data sheet for Silicon Nitride, which outlines the material's unique properties, on its website here. For more information, contact Michael Tarricone at (802) 527-5892.

About Superior Technical Ceramics

Superior Technical Ceramics is a market-leading technical ceramic manufacturing company with more than 120 years of ceramic solution experience. The firm offers custom engineering services, including prototyping, materials design consulting and customer manufacturing. For more information see: www.ceramics.net

