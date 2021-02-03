Superior Technical Ceramics Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of IJ Research

ST. ALBANS, Vt., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Technical Ceramics (STC), one of the country's most experienced technical ceramics manufacturers, announced the acquisition of IJ Research, a manufacturer specializing in sapphire-to- metal brazed hermetic assemblies based in Santa Ana, California. The acquisition closed on December 24th of last year.

Left to Right: Peter Morten, CEO of STC, and Dr. Rick Yoon, former CEO & owner of IJ Research

"We are delighted to add IJ Research to the portfolio," said Peter Morten, CEO of STC. "Their brazing and sealing capabilities expand our technical capabilities for key customers and provide multiple opportunities for vertical integration. Moreover, like us, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for working in markets that require complex and challenging materials solutions. These include the defense, aerospace, medical and analytical instrumentation industries, which are all growth markets. We're excited by the many opportunities we see for synergies and enhanced customer relationships as we move ahead."

IJ Research, Inc. is a manufacturing company specializing in applications that include electrical feedthroughs and opto-electronic windows, along with various sapphire-to-metal brazed hermetic assemblies. The firm provides a broad range of services for customers with demanding engineering requirements, including conceptual design, research and development, materials selection consulting, and prototyping through to manufacturing.

"We are excited to be a part of STC," said Dr. Rick Yoon, former CEO and owner of IJ Research. "The firms are a natural fit in many ways, as we both share similar cultures, each with a deep respect for engineering talent, a nimble working style and a shared vision for customer-centric servicing. The fact that we share work with customers in many of the same markets illustrates the opportunities that now exist for integrated offerings and mutual growth."

IJ Research is a manufacturing company based in Santa Ana, California specializing in sapphire-to-metal seals and bonds, which are used in various applications, but are commonly deployed in electrical feedthroughs and opto-electronic windows. The firm offers a broad range of services that include design assistance, material selection consultation, prototyping and production to customers across a wide range of applications. Industries the firm serves include medical, aerospace, defense, oil, and telecommunications, with applications that include microwave windows, biomedical electrical connectors, optical lenses, as well as components for nuclear facilities, x-ray machines and X band radars. For more information on IJ Research, please visit: www.ijresearch.com

Leveraging over one hundred and twenty years of expertise, STC delivers unique technical ceramic solutions to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, analytical instrumentation, energy, oil and gas, semiconductor, and more. The firm hosts over 135,000 square feet of manufacturing space in northern Vermont, and has earned numerous certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certificates, along with ITAR registration, and REACH and RoHS compliance. The firm provides innovative, customer-centric solutions to the world's most discerning and exacting manufacturers. For more information on Superior Technical Ceramics, please visit: www.ceramics.net

