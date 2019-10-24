Superior Technical Ceramics Wins Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems

ST. ALBANS, Vt., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Technical Ceramics (STC), a global leader in delivering technical ceramics manufacturing solutions, has been recognized by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems with their Three-Star Supplier Excellence Award. Raytheon instituted the Three-Star Award as part of its Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements.

Superior Technical Ceramics (STC) Receives Raytheon Three Star Award. Left to right: Steve Murphy (VP of IDS Global Supply Chain Management, Raytheon), Vince Conte (Business Development Director, STC), Maria Puma (Marketing and Applications Engineer, STC) and John P. Bergeron (VP of IDS Mission Assurance, Raytheon).

Award candidates are judged on criteria that include overall quality and on-time delivery. Superior Technical Ceramics was one of 37 companies recognized by Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems division, which plays a vital role in preserving the nation's safety through its various air and missile [defense] systems.

"We are honored that Raytheon has recognized our efforts with this Three-Star Award," said Peter Morten, CEO of STC. "This award is a testament to our ongoing partnership with Raytheon, not only in achieving operational excellence, but in our ability to provide the most advanced technical ceramics solutions to one of the world's most exacting customers."

Vince Conte, Business Development Director at STC, stated, "This award is further evidence of the success of our many recent investments, both in infrastructure and in personnel, since our firm's recent acquisition by Artemis Capital Partners. We're looking forward to a bright future as we continue to refine and expand our material solutions and manufacturing capabilities."

About Superior Technical Ceramics

Leveraging over one hundred and twenty years of expertise, STC delivers unique technical ceramic solutions to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, analytical instrumentation, energy, oil and gas, semiconductor, and more. The firm hosts over 135,000 square feet of manufacturing space in northern Vermont, and has earned numerous certifications, including ITAR, ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D REACH and RoHS certifications. The firm provides innovative, customer-centric solutions to the world's most discerning and exacting manufacturers. For more information on Superior Technical Ceramics, please visit: www.ceramics.net

