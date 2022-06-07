Superior Transparency Par for the Course at Planet Wealth

Company engages international accountants Prager Metis for continued assurance of financial best practices. Tweet this

Prager Metis is known for audit and oversight processes that look deeper than simple financial protection and offer clients valuable insights to help unlock their financial potential. Planet Wealth leadership is confident that this is the right approach for their growing business, and that Prager Metis is the right partner firm.

Lance Woodson, CIO of Planet Wealth, has a similar take. "Planet Wealth is a young company, but they're taking all of the right steps," he commented. "As a private company, you really aren't required to conduct a PCAOB audit or really any other kind of audit, but it's one of the best moves you can make for your business and your investors. Having your ducks consistently in a row inspires investor confidence, it makes your business more efficient, and it lets the financial community know that when you say you're ready to trade on an exchange, you're really ready."

Prager Metis will look at financial statements for the year ending February 28, 2022, in conducting this most recent round of audit procedures. Prager Metis auditors will review statements of operation, shareholder equity, and cash flow, among many other measures, to ensure that they are presented fairly and accurately, and in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S.

About Planet Wealth:

Planet Wealth is democratizing access to America's investment system - taking it from Wall Street to Main Street. Planet Wealth aims to provide income and wealth building opportunities that empower strong income and return potential for the average player; to assist the masses in building financial networks worldwide which wield as much power as the pros, taking advantage of opportunity with their combined force. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the company launched on July 4th, 2021. https://planetwealth.com/

