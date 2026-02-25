Superior Wash Launches On-Site Pressure Washing in Sacramento - Eco-Friendly Fleet Cleaning Now Available

Established 1989 – Delivering Reliable Vehicle Washing to Northern California Businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Wash, a trusted leader in mobile fleet cleaning since 1989, is now open in Sacramento with on-site pressure washing services. Using pressure washing and water recovery systems, the team keeps trucks, construction equipment, and company fleets spotless—without chemicals, runoff, or downtime.

Inder Mann and the Superior Wash Sacramento team on the job - ready to deliver on-site fleet cleaning.

"We come straight to your yard," says Inder Mann, the franchisee leading Sacramento operations. "Our team handles daily maintenance, heavy-duty cleans, and compliance checks—helping logistics, construction, and agriculture fleets stay road-ready and image-sharp."

No hauling vehicles off-site; Superior Wash delivers fast, EPA-compliant results right where you work. The company serves major clients nationwide, including FedEx, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola, and has expanded through its franchise model since 2005.

For Sacramento businesses needing dependable fleet care, contact Superior Wash at superiorwashfranchise.com or 561-908-3568.

Superior Wash – Eco-Friendly Mobile Fleet Cleaning Since 1989.

Media Contact:

Bret James

561-908-3568

