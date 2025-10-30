SuperKlean Exhibits at the 76th Annual November 2025 AALAS Meeting in Long Beach, California

SuperKlean to Showcase Their Extensive Line of Hot Water Washdown Products, Featuring Their New "X" Series Chemical Resistant Nozzle.

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperKlean Washdown Products, a global leader in industrial washdown equipment, is proud to announce its participation in the 76th Annual American Association for Laboratory Animal Science (AALAS) National Meeting, taking place November 9–13, 2025, in Long Beach, California. SuperKlean will exhibit at Booth 753, where attendees can explore the company's extensive line of hot water washdown solutions designed to meet the highest standards of safety, reliability, and performance.

About the AALAS National Meeting

The American Association for Laboratory Animal Science (AALAS) has hosted its annual national meeting every fall since 1950, promoting the humane care and use of laboratory animals and providing a critical forum for the exchange of information among professionals in this field. The 2025 event will continue this long tradition, drawing thousands of attendees from across the globe.

SuperKlean's Featured Products at AALAS 2025

At this year's exhibition, SuperKlean will showcase its new, world-acclaimed DuraFlow "X" Series Chemical Resistant Nozzle, a breakthrough in industrial nozzle technology. This cutting-edge nozzle offers:

Unmatched resistance to over 1,600 different chemicals commonly used in animal-related and laboratory industries.

Extended resistance to dangerous bacteria, helping safeguard workers and operations in factories, plants, and laboratories worldwide.

Superior design based on SuperKlean's trusted DuraFlow Classic Series, trusted by Fortune 500 companies for decades.

In addition to the DuraFlow "X" Series nozzle, SuperKlean will also display its industry-leading DuraMix 8000 Steam and Cold Hose Stations, as well as its complete line of industrial spray nozzles, hose barb adapters, and premium SuperKlean-branded hot water hoses. Together, these products represent SuperKlean's ongoing commitment to quality, safety, and innovation.

Booth Contact

For inquiries or to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact:

Ryan VanOrman, Director of Sales, SuperKlean Phone: 801-458-7009

About SuperKlean

For over three decades, SuperKlean has been a trusted name in industrial washdown equipment, serving food, beverage, dairy, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and manufacturing industries worldwide. With a reputation for reliability, fast delivery, and customer-focused innovation, SuperKlean continues to provide washdown solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and sanitation across industries.

For more information, please visit: www.superklean.com

SOURCE SuperKlean