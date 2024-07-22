Supermajority Ed Fund Poll Reveals Deep Concerns Among Sporadic and Non-Voting Young Women

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Supermajority Ed Fund, a leading women's equality organization alongside Lake Research Partners and HIT Strategies, releases pivotal findings from a recent survey shedding light on the sentiments of young women aged 18-35 who are sporadic and non-voters in federal elections. Their leading concern is economic well-being. In fact, 48% of the women we polled cite cost of living as a top issue.

Defined as those who have voted in 50% or less of the last six federal elections they were eligible for, these young women express a mix of frustration, hope, and a desire for meaningful change in governance and leadership. The survey underscores the critical role of civic engagement among this demographic, historically pivotal in election outcomes since 2016. Despite feelings of frustration and hopelessness about current governance, these young women are driven by a strong belief in their ability to influence a better future for themselves and future generations through active participation.

Key Findings:

Concerns about Project 2025: Nearly 80% of young women surveyed expressed concern about Project 2025, an agenda perceived as incompatible with their values and policy priorities. The prospect of such a drastic shift in policy direction has sparked significant apprehension among these voters, with 62% believing it could become reality.

The cost of living emerges as the foremost concern among young women, motivating 55% to take action, followed by reproductive healthcare and the Israel/Palestine conflict, each resonating with 16% of respondents.

The cost of living emerges as the foremost concern among young women, motivating 55% to take action, followed by reproductive healthcare and the /Palestine conflict, each resonating with 16% of respondents. Sentiments on Voting: A majority (58%) of young women strongly agrees on the necessity of voting to shape their future and that of subsequent generations, despite current disillusionment with government effectiveness.

A majority (58%) of young women strongly agrees on the necessity of voting to shape their future and that of subsequent generations, despite current disillusionment with government effectiveness. Views on Current Challenges: A significant majority (76%) attribute current societal issues to older white men in positions of power, particularly in corporate and governmental sectors.

A significant majority (76%) attribute current societal issues to older white men in positions of power, particularly in corporate and governmental sectors. Leadership and Diversity: There is overwhelming support (79%) for more diverse leadership in both corporations and government, seen as pivotal to addressing systemic issues facing the country today.

These findings underscore a clear call to action for policymakers and candidates to address economic concerns and prioritize issues that resonate deeply with young women voters. As the 2024 election quickly approaches, understanding and responding to these concerns will be critical in mobilizing this demographic towards active political participation.

You can read the full research findings here.

Supermajority Ed Fund brings together women from different backgrounds to learn from each other's lived experiences and grow their innate leadership skills. With a focus on cutting-edge research on the issues women care about most and leadership training that helps women gain key skills to thrive as change-makers, Ed Fund is dedicated to creating a space where women have the community, resources, and tools needed to spark progress together.

