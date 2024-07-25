Supermajority Endorses Kamala Harris for President in 2024

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Supermajority, a leading organization dedicated to gender equity and women's empowerment, representing 530,000 members nationwide, proudly announces its endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president of the United States in the 2024 election.

"Kamala Harris has consistently demonstrated her dedication to the issues that matter most to women across America," said Taylor Salditch, Executive Director of Supermajority. "From her historic tenure as attorney general of California, where she took on powerful interests to protect consumers and uphold justice, to her groundbreaking initiatives as vice president to improve maternal health and advance reproductive freedom, Harris has proven herself a tireless champion for women and families."

As attorney general of California, Harris oversaw the second largest justice department in the nation and confronted special interests such as the gun lobby, big banks, and big oil. In the United States Senate, she continued this advocacy, becoming a prominent voice for women's rights, reproductive freedom, and electoral integrity.

"Vice President Harris's leadership has been transformative," said Jara Butler, chief impact officer of Supermajority. "Her initiatives have directly addressed the maternal health crisis, disproportionately affecting marginalized communities, and have expanded access to vital healthcare services for new mothers."

Vice President Harris launched the first-ever White House Maternal Health Day of Action and introduced the Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis. Her administration's efforts include extending Medicaid postpartum coverage to a full year, establishing the Maternal Mental Health Hotline, and safeguarding Affordable Care Act provisions crucial to maternal healthcare.

Throughout her career, Vice President Kamala Harris has also championed economic policies aimed at building economic wellbeing for all. She has advocated for raising the minimum wage, supporting small businesses, ensuring caregivers have paid leave, and closing the gender pay gap. Her leadership reflects a commitment to addressing systemic issues and creating opportunities for all Americans.

