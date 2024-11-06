Supermajority Responds to 2024 Presidential Election Results, Renews Commitment to Women's Freedoms

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermajority, a women's equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races, and ages, issued the following statement, from Executive Director Taylor Salditch on the results of the 2024 presidential election:

"Make no mistake: the majority of women, and the majority of young women in particular, supported Vice President Harris. The results prove what we already knew, that our system is in desperate need of repair if the will of the people is to be reflected in our leadership. But Trump—and the power hungry politicians on his side—will not win. Women remain the majority of voters in the country, while a handful of politicians have shown they're more concerned with maintaining their own power, wealth, and political agenda than protecting our freedoms. Though we are tired of constantly having to carry this country on our backs, we continue the work to protect our families, our futures, and our freedoms.

"Supermajority remains committed in its efforts to mobilize grassroots support and channel the political power of women. In this moment, we will hold them together in community, supporting the millions of young women who cast a ballot for the first time. We are not backing down from our belief that a better future is possible—one where our government represents us, that believes our lives should be safe, our bodies should be respected, our work should be valued, and our families should be supported. We are ready for a world where the lives and experiences of women, particularly women of color, are front and center in addressing all of our nation's challenges."

Supermajority is a women's equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races, and ages who are coming together to build a voting bloc committed to creating a future where we are all truly equal. Supermajority is dedicated to building women's collective political power by providing the information, training, and resources needed to take meaningful action at the local, state, and national levels.

SOURCE Supermajority