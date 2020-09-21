SuperMap Showcases GIS Technology at 2020 GIS Software Technology Conference

The past several months have brought serious changes to world citizens. In order to meet the needs of epidemic prevention and control, the conference was designed to hold both online and offline. On 9 September, the plenary conference at the Beijing International Convention Center and went live simultaneous in 5 China core cities, which attracted over thousands participants in China. From 7 to 8 September and 10 to 11 September, 5 themed forums were held online. From 15 to 18 September, 5 GIS International Forums for different regions and countries were held online, and share the latest developments and achievements of GIS technologies and innovations of GIS applications by over 20 experts from governments, research institutes, universities, and leading companies worldwide. In total, the conference attracted participants from 123 countries online and offline.

As one of the organizers of the GIS Software Technology Conference, SuperMap has always adhered to "Innovate IT Value with Geo-intelligence" and is committed to showing passions in sharing innovation and development of the geographic information industry. At GTC 2020, SuperMap highlighted its 2020 technology R&D achievements, announced the launch of new product - SuperMap GIS 10i (2020) and the strategic cooperation with Tencent Map.

New SuperMap GIS technologies

The integration of new technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and big data with GIS has enriched the content of GIS technology and promoted the innovation of GIS technology. Dr. Song Guanfu, CEO of SuperMap Group, gave a report on "Exploration of Distributed GIS and Geo-Blockchain Technologies" in conference, introducing the distributed GIS technology system of SuperMap and the latest exploration of SuperMap GIS in the geo-blockchain.

In Dr. Song's report, he believes that the history of the development of GIS software technology is the history of constantly fighting against the expansion of spatial data. From 2011 to 2015, SuperMap successively explored high-performance computing technologies such as 64-bit computing, multi-threaded computing, and GPU computing to meet the ever-increasing demand for spatial data processing. At this stage, the centralized GIS used the single-machine computing capacity to improve GIS performance has became the mainstream.

With the continuous advancement of data collection technology, the new generation of surveying, mapping and design data and spatial big data are expanding. GIS software is facing huge challenges in its storage, processing and analysis. SuperMap finds a new path in GIS high-performance computing: from centralized GIS to distributed GIS.

Distributed GIS technology is a GIS technology that uses multi-machine distributed collaboration technology and the expansion capability of computing resources to complete a large number of concurrent requests, or decompose a single complex task to complete. In fact, "distributed GIS" is not a new concept. It was proposed by scholars 20 years ago, but there has been no real commercial product.

Today's distributed GIS technology has evolved from a number of technologies. SuperMap integrates all the research results from 2004 to the present to build a distributed GIS technology architecture with five contents.

Also, SuperMap can use distributed 3D data management technology to empower game engines. GIS has very strong analysis functions and game engine has better Rendering Effect. It can combine these two technologies. On the one hand, 3D GIS can empower the game engine, making it have the ability of large-scale 3D data management and powerful GIS analysis functions. On the other hand, game engine can also empower GIS, give the better rendering effect to 3D GIS.

For geo-blockchain, it is the combination of GIS and blockchain and a special distributed data storage method with the following features: safety, traceability, and credibility. In detailed explanation, geo-blockchain can be understood as: the blockchain data is repeatedly stored on different distributed nodes. If a service node is destroyed, the data will not lost; then, the data can be traced through the whole process; it can protect data from malicious modification.

SuperMap releases new product - SuperMap GIS 10i (2020)

At the conference, SuperMap officially released its new product - SuperMap GIS 10i (2020). Since the first generation of products was released in 2000, SuperMap GIS has been around for 20 years. In SuperMap GIS 10i (2020), SuperMap Software proposed the latest GIS platform software five technology systems (BitDC), namely big data GIS, artificial intelligence GIS, 3D GIS, distributed GIS and cross-platform GIS technology system. This technology system enriches and innovates GIS theories and technologies, and provides more powerful geo-intelligence for the informatization of various industries.

SuperMap and Tencent Map has reached the strategic cooperation

As a desktop and web mapping service application and technology provided by Tencent, Tencet Maps offers satellite imagery, street maps, street view, historical view perspectives and other functions. SuperMap Software and Tencent Maps held a strategic cooperation launch ceremony at the conference. For further cooperation, SuperMap and Tencent Maps will have deep cooperation in products, accelerate the integration of Internet map services and geographic information system (GIS) software, and jointly promote the development of "ecological digital base".

In the digital information age, maps, which is closely related to the public users, contains a large amount of geographic information data, requiring GIS to assist data value mining. Guo Diansheng, Director of Big Data Lab of Tencent Map, said in his report, "Geographic information technology is the yardstick of human civilization, the cornerstone of social development, and the guarantee of the quality life. Tencent Maps will open up its map basic data, location big data, LBS service capabilities to cooperate with SuperMap Software in the fields of digital government, smart cities, online map services, etc. Thus, in the following cooperation, SuperMap and Tencent will integrate high-quality resources, carry out market and project cooperation, and deepen the application of geo-intelligence.

About SuperMap

SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. is an innovative GIS platform software and service provider. It was founded in 1997 in Beijing (headquarter). SuperMap focuses on providing innovative GIS platform software and solutions for various industries, such as smart city, land management, real estate, urban planning, pipeline management, public service, etc. Now, SuperMap has the 3rd largest share in global GIS market, and the 1st largest share in Asia GIS market.

Visit SuperMap for more information: http://www.supermap.com

SOURCE SuperMap