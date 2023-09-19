Supermarkets Excel in Digital Ordering and Fulfillment, while Regional Grocers Offer Richer Customer Experience, according to 2023 Digital Maturity Benchmark Report

In the fifth annual assessment, Grocery Doppio identifies the top leaders in digital grocery



NEW YORK and MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Groceryshop, Incisiv , a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, in partnership with Wynshop , the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, unveiled the Grocery Doppio 2023 Digital Maturity Benchmark Report .

According to the report, supermarkets including Albertsons, Kroger, and Safeway excel the most in digital ordering and frictionless fulfillment. Meanwhile, the warehouse club segment, including BJ's and Costco, leads the grocery industry in overall digital maturity, surpassing all other segments for the fifth year in a row.

The report contains in-depth analysis of the top 152 national and international grocers by annual revenue, across six industry sub-segments: hypermarkets, supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, discount stores, and drugstores. Grocery retailers were each assessed according to 205 digital capabilities across four key areas: research & discovery, online ordering, frictionless fulfillment and customer engagement & service. The report also includes findings from Incisiv's Consumer Survey 2023 based on 10,000 respondents across the US and observational assessment conducted on retailers' digital channels.

Through Grocery Doppio's assessment methodology, 17 brands were named Global Leaders in the overall grocery shopping experience, this includes consistent performers: Albertsons, BJ's, Carrefour, Costco, HyVee, Kroger, Loblaws, Safeway, Target, Whole Foods and more. The complete list of Global Leaders assessed by Grocery Doppio is available to download here .

The report identifies the best practices adopted by leaders, and examines the qualitative and quantitative benchmarks established in each area. It also tracks changes in consumer behavior and outlook over the five years that the report has been produced.

According to the report, leaders in digital grocery share a few key traits which shoppers are looking for:

Filtering capabilities and comprehensive product information in search

Multifunctional carts and payment flexibility in order and checkout

Express delivery and convenient pick up options

On-demand support during shopping, and the ability to personalize one's account

Other Key findings from the Grocery Doppio 2023 Digital Maturity Benchmark Report include:

Regional grocers offer a richer customer experience than national competitors in some areas 90% of regional grocers excel in product substitutions vs. 65% of national grocers 20% of regionals have the capability to share cart orders/create group orders vs. 6% of nationals 50% of regionals offer express delivery in two hours or less vs. 34% of nationals

Grocery shoppers habits and preferences are changing

In 2023, the average number of shopping trips increased by 16%, while the average order value rose by 25%; there was a 50% increase in orders over $100 in H1 2023. Customers' online shopping preference rose for national retailers like Walmart (56 to 59%) and online-only choices like Amazon (26 to 28%), but fell for third-party apps like Instacart (18% to 13%). Digital shoppers like to use grocers' apps for customer service (60%) and account management (55%), but prefer using a grocer's website for search (52%) and ordering (65%).



"Online grocery has matured significantly since we began tracking the industry in 2018," said Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer of both Incisiv and Grocery Doppio. "Grocers are seizing control of the entire shopper's journey, crafting seamless experiences from initial search to final doorstep delivery, and ensuring that every webpage, click, and communication illustrates their commitment to excellence."

"To stand out as a leader in digital grocery today requires a highly flexible and convenient user experience," added Charlie Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer at Wynshop. "The top grocers on the leaderboard in 2023 have all invested in robust technologies that allow them to meet customers' demands."

To download the full 2023 Digital Maturity Benchmark Report, click here .

The 2023 Digital Maturity Benchmark Report is one of many resources available on Grocery Doppio , a free, independent source of grocery insights and data designed to help grocers jumpstart, accelerate, and sustain digital growth.

