Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets segment of the European dairy alternatives market held the largest share in 2018

Market Overview

Europe dairy alternative market is forecasted to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2024. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period (2019-2024).







- Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among individuals in Europe have fuelled the demand for dairy alternatives. The antioxidant properties of dairy alternatives such as almond milk that can have a protective effect against cancer and heart disease have further fuelled the demand for dairy alternatives in Europe.

- The rising number of health-conscious consumers, along with consumer awareness about the health benefits of dairy alternatives, is set to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

Europe dairy alternatives market are available as food in the form of yogurt, frozen desserts, and others. It is also available as beverages in the form of soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others. These dairy alternatives are sold through distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, online, and others.



Key Market Trends

Frozen Desserts witnessed as Fastest Growing Segment



Frozen desserts are projected to become the fastest growing segment in Europe dairy alternatives market. The free from the trend is growing in frozen food with more producers introducing both gluten-free and lactose-free ranges, on the background of increased consumer demand for such products in frozen food retailing. However, the lactose-free frozen food market is still limited to some of the developed markets in the region, such as Germany. Germany is the largest market in the region which is the major consumer of frozen desserts, but owing to the recent outbreaks of obesity in the country the consumers are shifting towards unsweetened dairy-free food ice-creams and desserts.



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Have Largest Market Revenue



Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets segment of the European dairy alternatives market held the largest share in 2018. Supermarkets hold a majority of shares of the retail market as they stock a wide range of products and its varieties under one roof making it convenient for consumers to choose products at one go. Similarly, hypermarkets format remain strong in countries such as France as hypermarket retailers offer lucrative discounts to the consumers. Since supermarkets/ hypermarkets purchase dairy alternative products in high volume, they tend to have better bargaining power, thereby resulting in more product discounts to consumers.



Competitive Landscape

Blue Diamonds Growers, Danone, and Hain Celestial are some of the companies leading the dairy alternative market in Europe. The companies account for higher market share due to their high global reach, wide product portfolio, and high distribution network. The Whitewave Foods Company's Alpro brand offers a wide range of products based on soyfood, almond, hazelnut, coconut, oat, and rice beverages to focus more on the rapidly growing market of plant-based alternatives to dairy. The companies are also focusing on expanding their production capabilities to garner market share.



