Supermetrics AI Launches, Reinforced by 15 Years of Marketing Intelligence Experience

HELSINKI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermetrics , a marketing intelligence platform company trusted by thousands of data-driven teams, announced today the expansion of its enterprise-grade platform by launching a suite of AI-powered solutions that strengthen its position as a reliable, governed foundation for marketing data, analytics, and automation.

Built in response to customer demand for faster and more reliable ways to act on their data, Supermetrics AI provides teams with new ways to move from insight to execution with confidence. This expansion supports the company's mission to close the gap between analysis and action, empowering marketers to make informed decisions that drive tangible outcomes.

At the center of the expansion are Supermetrics Agents and AI integrations, which bring automation and intelligence directly into marketers' daily workflows. These tools analyze performance data, generate insights and streamline reporting to help teams move from questions to decisions faster.

These releases are built on the Supermetrics proprietary Knowledge Graph, codified from 15 years of experience. This foundation provides the data models and guardrails that ensure AI accuracy, consistency, and seamless integration with agentic ecosystems.

"We saw a clear need among marketers for tools they can trust to guide smarter decisions," said Anssi Rusi, CEO of Supermetrics. "Marketers don't need more hype. They need reliable AI that simplifies their work and helps them make confident decisions that move campaigns forward. That's exactly what we built with Supermetrics AI."

As marketing teams face shrinking budgets and growing AI-hype fatigue, Supermetrics offers a credible alternative to fragmented toolchains and oversized enterprise martech stacks. The platform focuses on delivering trustworthy data, operational efficiency and AI that works in real environments, not just demos.

Internal teams have cut their time to insight by as much as 90%, moving from multi-step data prep to instant answers powered by Supermetrics AI.

With this launch, Supermetrics strengthens its role as the marketing intelligence platform, setting a new standard for how data and AI power growth. The company remains focused on helping teams operate with clarity, confidence and measurable impact in every decision they make.

Supermetrics is the all-in-one Marketing Intelligence Platform, fueling insights for 200,000+ companies in 120 countries. Supermetrics empowers businesses to become data-informed, turning insights into growth-driving decisions. Analyzing 15% of global ad spend, Supermetrics enables brands and marketing agencies to navigate privacy-first analytics with confidence. Founded in 2013, the Helsinki-based scale-up has 360+ employees worldwide, partnering with businesses to scale their marketing efforts and maximize the value of their data. For more information, visit https://www.supermetrics.com/.

