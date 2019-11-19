Supermicro Delivers Industry-Leading Portfolio of Advanced HPC Systems at SC19

Supermicro offers an extensive range of leading edge HPC systems optimized for specific software, storage, and power/cooling requirements to accelerate the deployment of complete field-proven HPC solutions.

"Technological advances in HPC, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and machine learning are driving a growing demand for computational power, and Supermicro is actively innovating to provide solutions tailored to meet these customers' demanding needs," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "We are investing heavily in our Resource-Saving Architecture™ designed to help customers reduce power consumption and TCO, plus the ability to replace critical components and reuse many of the subassemblies for multiple refresh cycles to reduce IT waste and minimize TCE (Total Cost to the Environment)."

Advanced storage solutions like next-generation NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) are featured on Supermicro's expanded NVMe product offerings, including a 1U Ultra DP SuperServer with 12 NVMe/SAS/SATA drive bays that supports six drives on each Intel® 2nd Generation Xeon ® Scalable processor for a balanced architecture. The 1U Ultra SuperServer® provides the highest performance and high-density storage flexibility ideal for enterprise-critical applications.

Supermicro provides advanced blade systems including the latest SuperBlade® systems with one-socket, two-socket and four-socket blade servers supporting top-bin 205-watt processors, NVMe, 100G EDR InfiniBand switches, 25G/10G Ethernet switches, GPU support, redundant AC/DC power supplies, and Battery Backup (BBP®), making them ideal for enterprise, cloud, and HPC applications. Critical to HPC is the high density that SuperBlade provides (10 x 4-sockets, 20 x 2-sockets, or 20 x 1 socket blade servers delivering up to 40 CPUs and up to 40 GPUs in 8U).

Supermicro offers the industry's broadest selection of GPU servers optimized for AI, Deep Learning, and HPC workloads including a full line of systems from 1U up to 10U that support from 1 to 20 Nvidia GPUs in a single system. Supermicro has developed specialized systems for specific AI workloads, including optimized system models for the highest performance of Deep Learning Training and maximum throughput Deep Learning Inference applications.

Supermicro introduced its multi-node Twin family to meet the density and shared power requirements of HPC environments. Supermicro's new BigTwin™ multi-node family delivers density, shared power and full performance for HPC. The BigTwin EDSFF E1.S, the latest addition to the family, is a 2U four DP node system with 10 EDSFF (E1.S) drives per node. This system is capable of supporting up to 205W processors. Also, the H12 BigTwin family of servers is optimized to deliver a new level of integration and superior performance for modern datacenters leveraging AMD EPYC™ 7002 series processors. Customers can anticipate increased performance, double the core count of the previous generation A+ systems, and up to four times the peak GFLOPS per socket.

HPC applications are continuing to grow in complexity as they unlock new scientific insights. HPC deployments, especially data-intensive projects, can yield sophisticated environmental challenges (power and cooling). Supermicro is featuring its expanded offering of Asetek-based liquid cooled server solutions to address the power and cooling challenges for computationally intensive workloads in today's HPC datacenters.

