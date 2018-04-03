Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Leveraging its deep expertise in server technology, Supermicro is bringing customers some of the first embedded IoT solutions optimized for the new 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. The company's X11SCV, X11SCQ and X11SCZ series motherboards offer better performance and more cores at the same price level as previous generation platforms. Supermicro designs these new long-life platforms with high-grade components to provide high reliability and availability.

"These compact new Supermicro Embedded Building Block solutions bring advanced technologies and performance into a dense, low-power architecture, extending intelligence to industrial automation and the network edge," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With the vast growth of data driven workloads across embedded applications worldwide, Supermicro remains dedicated to developing powerful, agile, and scalable IoT gateway and compact server, storage and networking solutions that deliver the best end to end ecosystems for ease of deployment and open scalability."

Supermicro's new SYS-E300-9C is a compact box embedded system that is well-suited for medical, ATM, kiosk, and healthcare IT applications. Based on the X11SCV-Q mini-ITX motherboard, this 1U appliance with vPro is optimized for the new 8th Gen Intel Core processors and supports up to 32GB memory, dual GbE ports with AMT, and an M.2 drive. For more details go to https://www.supermicro.com/products/embedded/embedded_server.cfm.

For more information on Supermicro's complete line of Embedded Building Block Solutions visit www.supermicro.com/Embedded or download an Embedded Solutions Brochure.

In addition to the new IoT embedded solutions, Supermicro is also launching a new micro-ATX motherboard for desktop or workstation applications that is optimized for the new 8th Gen Intel Core processors. Loaded with the latest features and power of Intel's 8th generation processors, the SuperO C7B360-CB-M(W) is a high value, compact yet powerful platform suitable for budget gamer or business applications. The MW model comes with Gigabit Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0, while both models come standard with Gigabit Ethernet, up to 11 USB ports, HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 outputs, customizable RGB LEDs and RGB headers, as well as Realtek 7.1 channel HD audio.

