Supermicro High-Performance 4-Way MP SuperServer Now Available as Intel® Select Solution for SAP HANA

"Together with Intel, Supermicro is proud to announce the availability of our 4-way MP SuperServer as a part of the Intel Select Solution program," said Raju Penumatcha, senior vice president and chief product officer, Supermicro. "This simple to understand and purchase configurable data center solution enables customers to fully leverage the increased capacity of Intel Optane DC persistent memory; consolidating their SAP HANA scale-out servers into a single, high-performance system by displacing costly DRAM, and process more data in real-time at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) with improved business continuity."

"Intel Select Solutions provide reliable, performance-tested configurations to help enterprises deploy SAP HANA more quickly and confidently," said Lisa Spelman, vice president and general manager of Xeon Processors and Data Center Marketing at Intel. "Featuring 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Optane DC persistent memory, and delivered in collaboration with leaders like Supermicro, this Intel Select Solution will deliver powerful insights for today's SAP HANA users."

The Intel Select Solution for SAP HANA is compliant with HANA TDI architecture, enabling customers to fine-tune their system configurations for their specific workload -- from memory usage down to core optimization. Customers using large databases with up to hundreds of Gigabytes or even Terabytes of memory can dramatically reduce memory costs by moving warm data from costly DRAMs to persistent memory.

Supermicro Solutions for SAP HANA

Supermicro's Multi-Processor (MP) product line is a family of servers designed for the most intensive computing and in-memory workloads for today's demanding real-time applications, such as SAP S/4HANA and BW/4HANA. The MP product family are rack-mounted solutions powered by 4 or 8 with latest 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors in a single node architecture. Running SAP HANA on Supermicro system, SYS-2049U-TR4 validated for Intel Select Solutions lets customers do analytics on transactional data, in memory, and in real-time. The MP portfolio supports scale-up SAP HANA deployments for customers migrating multiple analytics nodes (scale-out) into one consolidated analytics node (scale-up) with more memory capacity.

