SUPERMIX STUDIO FEATURED ON ABC'S SHARK TANK

Interactive Kids Clothing Brand Accepts Deal for $250,000

NEW YORK , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermix Studio, the first interactive kids clothing brand where children can design and customize their own one-of-a-kind, premium apparel and accessories, appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" Friday, November 3. Jennifer Bischoff, CEO and founder of Supermix Studio, presented to the enthusiastic Sharks, and walked away with a deal for $250,000.

"Since founding Supermix Studio, I have always passionately believed in the brand and its superpower: letting children design their own clothing in a fun and engaging way," said Jennifer. "It was incredible to receive first-hand validation from the Sharks, in the form of this deal, that Supermix Studio is not only innovative and empowering, but that we boast incredible quality products at an unparalleled value."

Supermix Studio may have been founded in 2022, but its story really started when Jennifer was a little girl. She was always embellishing her own clothes and looking for ways to make them her own. After two decades as a top design and merchandising executive, Jennifer founded Supermix Studio, giving children the opportunity to design something that lets them wear their heart and originality on their sleeves, or on their back, hat or backpack.

A revolutionary video game-meets-fashion brand, Supermix Studio features a proprietary drag-and-drop platform that allows children to choose from over 500 patches to easily create one-of-a-kind, high-quality fashion pieces that look, and feel, amazing in-person. With Supermix Studio, kids of all ages are excited to unbox their designs, and proud to wear their custom creations. This fall, Supermix Studio will roll out oversized video kiosks to bring its design experience to consumers shopping in-store, at select retailers nationwide.

For more information about Supermix Studio, please visit www.supermixstudio.com.

ABOUT SUPERMIX STUDIO
Supermix Studio is the first interactive kids clothing brand where children can design and customize their own one-of-a-kind, premium apparel and accessories. 

Conceptualized by an industry veteran and mom of two, Supermix Studio is a revolutionary video game-meets-fashion brand that empowers kids to express their individuality through design. Using its proprietary drag-and-drop platform, children can choose from over 500 patches to easily create one-of-a-kind, high-quality fashion pieces.

