Supermodel and Actress Christie Brinkley Joins SBLA Beauty Inc, Expanding Company Reach

The legendary supermodel, who has paved her own path in the beauty and lifestyle industry, immediately connected with the vision of the brand and the efficacy of the products. In her new role as ambassador for and partner of SBLA, Brinkley will offer a personal perspective of the market together with Shinder and will collaborate on new innovations to the portfolio.

Shinder has built a passionate and instinctual career founded in identifying white spaces within the beauty industry and developing products that meet those needs. Similarly, Brinkley, who has been known for many things in her career -- from her big-screen debut to her iconic cover photoshoots -- is a passionate advocate and active investor when it comes to her business ventures.

"The beauty industry is filled with promises of eternal youth and a pool of products claim to grant those wishes. But no one had anything for the neck, chin and jawline that actually worked. The instant my close circle of friends and I tried the Original Neck Wand, we saw results -- I would think it was unbelievable if I didn't experience it myself," said Brinkley. "I'm passionate about finding products that make a difference. I knew that the SBLA approach was perfectly in sync with my philosophies and getting the affordable, non-invasive solutions into the hands of women and men, especially at a time when people are taking more and more Zoom calls and can't make it out of the house for treatments, was something I could help with and support."

SBLA, previously known as Spencer Barnes LA, started with a promise to improve the appearance of the neck without invasive products, but since its explosion in the marketplace, has grown well beyond that signature product. The neck wand's new XL formulation has proprietary topical fat burning technology that works overnight to burn fat, build collagen, regenerate cells, minimize lines and wrinkles and re-sculpt the chin, jawline, neck and decolletage. The company transitioned to SBLA to better showcase its commitment to the science behind the products and its expanding portfolio of clinical skincare.

"At SBLA, our mission is to deliver products that women want but cannot find. We were so thrilled to learn about Christie's passion for our products because not only is she a legend in the beauty industry, but she truly shares the same mindset that we have in making a difference in the lives of women and men and the new vision of the company," said Shinder. "This equity partnership is a demonstration of our unique place with consumers and the desire for women to feel their best without anything invasive or painful. As women ourselves in our 50s and 60s we have a shared perspective on and respect for this market need. We are ecstatic to be able to provide additional real solutions for unaddressed concerns."

Products are available for purchase online and include the incomparable lip plumping serum, with several new products launching in 2021. For more information, visit https://sbla.com.

About Christie Brinkley

Legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley has appeared on more than 500 magazine covers worldwide. Christie is also an actress, entrepreneur, photographer and best-selling author. Combining her modeling experience with her artistic talents and diverse interests, Christie's legendary career has been extraordinary and well respected, She has been photographed in six continents and more than 30 countries around the world. A two-time New York Times best-selling author, Christie's book, "Timeless Beauty," offers guidance on what to eat, how to apply makeup, and what to wear. A lifelong vegetarian, she inspires millions around the world to eat organic and exercise. Under her brand, Brinkley Beauty, Christie has an exclusive line of Organic Prosecco and sparkling wine called Bellissima, from Treviso, Italy and she is frequently on QVC presenting Bellissima. Christie was discovered by a photographer while studying art in Paris, France and since then, she became the first model to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated for three consecutive years, with a fourth Special Issue multi-covers, and appeared in the publication's annual swimsuit issues and television specials for years to follow including, Sports Illustrated 50th Anniversary Issue and NBC Television Special where she won a Top 5 of all time Covers award. Having graced the silver screen in hit movies, TV series and music videos, she starred on Broadway as Roxie Hart in the Tony® Award-winning musical "Chicago".

Giving back, she has received several awards for her work protecting our health and the environment. The global ambassador for Smile Train, she has entertained troops from Bosnia to Kosovo, spoken out against nuclear weapons and power plants at the United Nations, and traveled to Africa in support of anti-elephant and rhino poaching campaigns. During the COVID quarantine, Christie began a Victory Garden on her property in Bridgehampton, NY, which she started to provide much needed food to food banks across Long Island. Whether she's staying active on her Total Gym or sharing beauty secrets, Christie Brinkley is forever young.

About SBLA Beauty

SBLA Beauty is where science meets beauty to create revolutionary skincare products that address universal aging concerns. It's non-invasive skincare line is clinically proven to build collagen, smooth, lift and tighten the skin while targeting the most fragile areas of your face and neck to deliver a more youthful appearance - all without surgery or needles.

SBLA is led by Toronto-based serial entrepreneur Randi Shinder, founder of iconic beauty brands CLEAN Perfume, Dessert Beauty with Jessica Simpson and the first ever micro-injected collagen lip plumper, LipFusion, the first in a portfolio of products, within the popular brand FusionBeauty. LipFusion sold 3.2 million units in Sephora in its first nine months on shelf.

The Neck, Chin and Jaw Sculpting Wand exploded onto the scene a few short years ago, selling out within record time. It sold $8.5 million through Facebook alone, in the first five months it was available. The Original Neck Wand led to new innovations including the Neck, Chin and Jaw Sculpting Wand XL, to use during one's night-time routine and complements the Original Neck Wand, and incorporates proprietary fat burning technology.

