Supermodel Bella Hadid And World-Renowned Designer Alexander Wang Join MAGNUM® To "Take Pleasure Seriously" In Cannes For Latest Campaign

Bella Hadid joined Alexander Wang on stage in celebration of MAGNUM's "Take Pleasure Seriously" campaign to share their views on the importance of relishing life's pleasures – seizing moments of pure enjoyment and pure indulgence. Bella embodied the effortless attitude viewed first hand by the audience in person and in her starring role in MAGNUM's latest short film, which was screened during the event.

The leather-wrapped cooler bag is the result of a truly unique collaboration with MAGNUM and Alexander Wang. By injecting elegance and luxury in to an everyday object, the two brands have created a premium, yet subversive, accessory to house expertly crafted luxury ice cream – perfect for those who take pleasure seriously.

Following the press conference, Alexander Wang shared his excitement for the partnership, saying: "I'm excited to finally be able to share the MAGNUM X ALEXANDER WANG cooler bag here in Cannes. Today is the result of months of incredibly hard work on a very unique project. As you will hopefully see, the bags were designed to capture the craft and expertise that I share with MAGNUM. This collaboration allows for an indulgent MAGNUM whenever and wherever you want."

Bella Hadid also shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying: "I'm a strong believer in living life to the fullest, which is why I am so excited to be working with Alexander Wang and MAGNUM on this project. The MAGNUM X ALEXANDER WANG cooler bag allows you to enjoy an indulgent moment wherever and whenever. I've truly enjoyed developing this collaboration, and hope we inspire others to take pleasure seriously."

THE MAGNUM X ALEXANDER WANG COOLER BAG

The MAGNUM X ALEXANDER WANG bag is a luxurious leather wrapped limited edition cooler bag embodying MAGNUM and Alexander Wang's aesthetic. With his unconventional take on fashion, Alexander Wang is able to inject both indulgence and elegance into this unexpected collaboration. An extraordinary piece to be envied by those who take pleasure seriously and want to enjoy the pure indulgence of a MAGNUM whenever and wherever.

The bag was exclusively revealed at the press conference but has already made a public appearance in the exquisite short film starring Bella Hadid that was released last week.

The MAGNUM X ALEXANDER WANG limited edition cooler bag is now available to buy worldwide on www.alexanderwang.com at a MSRP of $895.

ALEXANDER WANG & BELLA HADID MAGNUM ICE CREAM RECIPES

Following the press conference, Alexander Wang and Bella Hadid took to the world famous MAGNUM Dipping Bar, where they distinctively created their custom designed MAGNUM ice cream recipes.

ALEXANDER WANG'S DESIGNER MAGNUM

This year, the MAGNUM Dipping Bar was designed with Alexander Wang's unique vision in mind - simple, elegant and sharp. Alex created his MAGNUM by sprinkling sweet black sugar, bitter charcoal, crunchy black sesame and delicate black sugar pearls on velvety smooth ice cream. The look was finished with an embossed "AW" coin.

BELLA HADID'S STUNNING MAGNUM

Bella accessorized her black MAGNUM in gold popping candy, finished with a golden chocolate shard. The look was completed with a decadent chocolate "B" branded coin …the epitome of "Taking Pleasure Seriously."

MAGNUM Pleasure Stores around the world will also offer three collections of MAGNUM designs inspired by fashion, chocolate and art.

#MagnumCannes

#TakePleasureSeriously

