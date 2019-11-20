Supermodel-Turned-Supermogul Kathy Ireland Joins National Pediatric Cancer Foundation in Quest to Fast Track Cure

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Ireland, supermodel-turned-supermogul, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of Kathy Ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), will begin serving as the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) International Youth Chair effective immediately. The announcement was made by David Frazer, CEO of NPCF. Ireland is a fierce and celebrated health advocate, promoting awareness of family issues such as hunger, teenage pregnancy, HIV/AIDS, arthritis, Down Syndrome, breast cancer and more. Her new partnership with NPCF will help impact children battling cancer nationwide as she works to raise awareness and funds for critical life-saving pediatric research.

"National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is an incredible organization," says Kathy Ireland, a renowned humanitarian and philanthropist. "NPCF's tireless work in seeking cure and treatment for pediatric cancer saves the lives of so many children. It is an honor for all of us at kiWW to join David, the team at NPCF, and its incredible and generous partners in our mission to destroy pediatric cancer." Ms. Ireland will help the NPCF launch several upcoming initiatives and will also participate in events to call attention to the fight against pediatric cancer by engaging communities nationwide and globally through current and future relationships.

Only four percent of the billions of dollars annually spent on cancer research is directed towards treating childhood cancer, and fewer than 10 drugs have been developed for use in children with cancer since 1980, compared with the hundreds of drugs that have been created exclusively for adults. Cancer remains the number one cause of death by disease among children, and this year, 43 kids each day are expected to be diagnosed. NPCF, a Tampa-based nonprofit, funds research to eliminate childhood cancer with a focus on fast-tracking less toxic, more targeted treatments by partnering with 24 leading hospitals nationwide.

"We take a truly collaborative approach to ﬁnding cures for all types of pediatric cancer," said David Frazer, CEO of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. "We are energized by the opportunity to collaborate with Kathy Ireland - an icon and tireless advocate for so many causes - on new ways to engage the global community to have the greatest possible impact for the children and families fighting cancer each day."

The Foundation's has a robust community engagement program, with initiatives such as Fashion Funds the Cure, events that couple exciting fashion trends with the dreams of pediatric cancer patients as they walk down a magical runway; and Brewing Funds the Cure, where craft brewers from around the country create their own IPA brew, Rising Hope, that benefits NPCF with every purchase.

NPCF has donated more than $21 million to pediatric cancer research since its inception in 1991. Eighty-eight cents of every dollar donated funds research, and Charity Navigator has awarded NPCF a perfect score of 100 percent – the highest rating a nonprofit can receive -- for ﬁnancial health and transparency.

"We hope this exceptional designation demonstrates our ﬁnancial accountability and trustworthiness," said Frazer. "We currently have 14 research projects underway. With the help of our extensive network of partners, we aim to increase the survival rate of children with cancer and lessen the side effects of their treatment."

Ireland is one of the top ten women's health advocates in America, according to UCLA. Her commitment to life at every stage is a platform of her personal philanthropy, and includes the opening of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) throughout America, providing disaster relief to people devastated by Hurricane Katrina, and the opening of treatment facilities in Haiti and Honduras. Ms. Ireland brings awareness to state-of-the-art medical care in Israel at Sheba Medical Center, for both Jews and Arabs alike, and initiated a mentoring program for teenage single mothers, which includes prenatal care and has enjoyed support from numerous celebrities, including Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Taylor, Janet Jackson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who said "Kathy Ireland not only possesses unique and personal gifts which help and empower others… Kathy guides by example. Follow her leadership, you who are pioneers for change." Continuing the tireless work, activism, and financial support of her close friend and mentor, Elizabeth Taylor, Kathy is also Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

