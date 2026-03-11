SuperMoney Launches AI Personal Finance App as Americans Reach a Breaking Point on Money Stress

After a decade in financial services, SuperMoney introduces Sense AI: a personal finance assistant that knows your actual situation and builds a real plan, not generic tips

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost a decade ago, SuperMoney started asking a question that most fintech companies were ignoring: what if your financial app actually knew you? Not your account balance. Not your transaction history. You. Your rates, your debt, your credit, your real options. Today, that question finally has an answer.

SuperMoney today announced the launch of the SuperMoney App, a personal finance experience built around a single promise: Financial Calm. Powered by Sense AI, the app is available now across web, iOS, and Android.

The Problem No Dashboard Has Solved

Financial stress is not a data problem. It is a clarity problem. Nearly 9 in 10 Americans started 2026 feeling financially stressed, according to the National Endowment for Financial Education. Meanwhile, household debt has reached record levels and the rate environment continues to squeeze consumers who do not know they are overpaying.

Existing personal finance apps have responded with more charts. SuperMoney is responding with a plan.

"Most personal finance apps show you the problem in a prettier way," said Miron Lulic, CEO and Founder of SuperMoney. "We built Sense AI to actually solve it. It knows your real situation and tells you what to do next, not what to feel bad about."

What Sense AI Actually Does

Unlike generic AI chatbots that answer financial questions in a vacuum, Sense AI operates with full context: connected accounts, live credit data, real debt balances, and a view of what rates are actually available in the market. The result is guidance that is specific, actionable, and grounded in the user's actual numbers.

Key Capabilities Include:

Automatic budgeting: AI builds and adapts a budget based on real spending patterns, no manual entry required. Rate optimization: Identifies when users are overpaying on existing debt and surfaces lower-rate options. A user carrying a 19% auto loan rate, for example, may be shown a path to 13% with an estimated monthly savings calculated automatically. Personalized insight feed: A live feed that highlights what changed in the user's financial picture, what it means, and what to do next. Debt paydown planning: Surfaces payoff strategies that reduce total interest cost and time to debt freedom. Credit and net worth tracking: Monitors progress across assets, liabilities, and credit health in one view, with AI-guided next steps when something changes.

Why SuperMoney Is Different From Pure AI Startups

SuperMoney has operated as a financial marketplace and comparison platform since 2013, with direct API integrations across hundreds of lenders and financial product providers. That infrastructure, built over more than a decade, is what gives Sense AI its edge: it does not just answer questions about money in the abstract. It knows what rates are actually available, what products users actually qualify for, and what moves will actually improve their financial position.

Availability

The SuperMoney App is available now on web, iOS, and Android. Users can try it free at supermoney.com.

About SuperMoney

SuperMoney is an AI-powered personal finance platform founded in 2013 and headquartered in Santa Ana, California. Built around the belief that financial calm is possible for everyone, SuperMoney combines AI guidance, automated financial tracking, and access to hundreds of vetted financial products in one experience. The company's mission is to reduce financial stress by turning scattered financial information into clear next steps and better options. SuperMoney is SOC 2 Type II certified and a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 honoree. Learn more at supermoney.com.

