SuperMoney Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing List 3 Consecutive Years

News provided by

SuperMoney

10 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMoney, a leading financial services comparison marketplace, has made it yet again to the Inc. 5000 list, a coveted ranking that celebrates America's fastest-growing private companies. It is the third year in a row that SuperMoney has made the list, and this year the company advanced its ranking 428 places.

"Having SuperMoney recognized again by Inc. Magazine during turbulent economic times is a great tribute to the hard work our team," shared Miron Lulic, Founder and CEO of SuperMoney. "But the real reward is knowing we are helping millions of people make better financial decisions."

Companies featured on the Inc. 5000 list have showcased rapid growth and resilience in today's ever-evolving business landscape, navigating challenges ranging from economic uncertainties to adapting to a post-pandemic world.

This recognition follows a record-breaking year for the company, which also reached the $10 billion in financing requests milestone in 2023. SuperMoney now operates in over 50 financial product verticals, including personal loans, checking and savings accounts, and home equity financing.

Reflecting on the company's journey, Lulic added, "This acknowledgment from Inc. Magazine further motivates us to set our sights on even loftier goals. At SuperMoney we are working behind the scenes to develop the future of personal finance advice and automation. I am incredibly excited about what the future holds!"

About SuperMoney
Founded in 2013, SuperMoney is a leading platform for financial decision-making. Through its financial services marketplace and embedded finance solutions, SuperMoney provides a one-stop platform for consumers to discover, compare, and transact with leading financial service providers such as Chase, Citi and Penfed Credit Union. SuperMoney's marketplace is built to reach every American consumer in a way that gives them more choices, greater transparency, and the chance to build long-term financial health. SuperMoney was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for 2021, 2022 and 2023, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America for 2022. SuperMoney is SOC2/Type II certified for data security by the AICPA. Learn more at http://www.supermoney.com.

Media Contact

Media Contact, SuperMoney, 1 800-524-5175, [email protected]

SOURCE SuperMoney

