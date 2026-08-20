SuperMoney's AI Scores 99.4% on Its CFP® Knowledge Benchmark

AI financial assistant answered 1,000 planning questions spanning all eight CFP ® Board knowledge domains at 99.4% median accuracy over seven independent runs, measured on its live production system, with methodology published

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMoney today reported that Sense AI, the AI financial assistant in its agentic finance app, scored a 99.4% median accuracy on a 1,000-question financial-planning benchmark. SuperMoney wrote the questions against the CFP® Board's publicly published 2026 Principal Knowledge Topics, the blueprint the CFP® certification exam is written around, spanning all eight domains, from tax and retirement to insurance, estate planning, and the psychology of financial planning.

Rather than report a single score, SuperMoney ran the full bank seven times and published its methodology. The test ran on the same production system members use, with every question answered in an isolated session so the model couldn't draw on earlier questions.

The results held steady: a 99.4% median with a standard deviation of just 0.11 percentage points. Three domains, Insurance, Retirement, and the Psychology of Financial Planning, scored a perfect 100% across all runs. The lowest, Tax Planning, still reached 97.97%.

"In personal finance, confident and wrong is the most expensive combination there is," said Miron Lulic, founder & CEO, SuperMoney. "We think any company making claims about financial competence should be willing to measure it."

Because the CFP® exam and CFP® Board's official practice materials are confidential and copyrighted, no organization can benchmark against the exam itself; SuperMoney authored its own bank against the public blueprint. Sense AI is available today inside the SuperMoney app. The full report is available on SuperMoney.com.

About SuperMoney:

SuperMoney is an AI-powered personal finance platform founded in 2013 and headquartered in Santa Ana, California. Built around the belief that financial calm is possible for everyone, SuperMoney combines AI guidance, automated financial tracking, and access to hundreds of vetted financial products in one experience. The company's mission is to reduce financial stress by turning scattered financial information into clear next steps and better options. SuperMoney is SOC 2 Type II certified and a multiple time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 honoree.

Media contact: [email protected].

Disclosure: Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. owns the CFP® marks; SuperMoney and Sense AI are not affiliated with, endorsed by, or certified by CFP® Board. The benchmark is SuperMoney's own, calibrated to CFP® Board's public blueprint, not the CFP® exam, and does not predict CFP® exam performance. Sense AI is an educational tool, not personalized financial, tax, or legal advice, and can make mistakes.

SOURCE SuperMoney