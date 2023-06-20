SuperMouth®, the First Dentist-Invented MouthCare Systems for Kids, Launches Nationwide, Celebrates the Summer of Smiles

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMouth®, the first dentist-invented mouthcare system for kids, launches nationwide today at SuperMouth.com , kicking-off their Summer of Smiles program. Designed to focus on whole mouth health, SuperMouth is a revolutionary approach to oral care that includes the safest and most effective ingredients, parent-targeted educational resources, and branded entertainment content for kids.

SuperMouth MouthCare Systems are customized by age, risk potential for cavities, and personal preference – conveniently shipped directly to consumers every three months. More than flossing and brushing, the systems include age-appropriate toothbrushes, toothpastes, floss products, mouthwashes, mouthsprays, tongue scrapers, coordinated accessories, educational resources, entertainment and more! Products each have a specific role but also work together to help achieve a healthy mouth which can lead to improved overall health. The whole mouth health approach builds lifelong healthy oral care habits that help create healthier, happier, and more successful kids.

To commemorate the brand launch, their Summer of Smiles campaign will feature revolutionary new oral care products, educational content and the premiere of their first action movie, "The Rise of SuperMouth!" SuperMouth's latest offerings, brush time accessories, and entertainment reinforce their mission to make oral care fun and engaging so kids are enthusiastic about taking care of their mouths.

"I created SuperMouth because I couldn't find safe, effective, and fun oral care products for kids that I felt confident recommending to my patients," said Dr. Kami Hoss, dentist and founder of SuperMouth. "We're revolutionizing the way families approach oral care by offering age-based solutions for every stage of development. And to make it even better, we're adding an element of fun. Our upcoming summer's live-action and animated film is just one example of how we stand out from the rest."

Adding to the Summer of Smiles, the first SuperMouth adventure movie, "The Rise of SuperMouth" will have its World Premiere at the famed TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood on Sunday, June 25th as part of the annual Dances with Films Festival. Families are invited to join the adventure as the SuperMouth Squad attempts to save Earth from sugar-loving Cavitar. Live performances, a chance to meet the characters and win prizes will add to the family-friendly festival. Tickets for the screening are available HERE . The film will be released online at https://theriseofsupermouth.com on Monday, June 26th just in time for National Toothbrush Day!

To inspire even more smiles this summer, SuperMouth also launches their new Cavitar Caddy & MouthCare Organizer, expanding upon the line of customized SuperMouth MouthCare Systems. The Cavitar Caddy is an ice cream truck-inspired mouthcare organizer that will have kids lining up to brush their teeth like they're waiting for a scoop of their favorite ice cream!

Featuring a playful ice cream truck design, this toothpaste dispenser scoops just the right amount of paste. The Cavitar Caddy comes loaded with an ice cream cone rinse cup for mouthwash, toothbrush holder, and toothy tunes. Kids will love to boogie and brush to the truck's 2-minute original SuperMouth songs, and they can watch as the headlights dance in tune. Finally, an ice cream truck parents want their kids visiting daily! Available starting late-June for $39.99 at SuperMouth.com.

The ingredients used in SuperMouth products are safe and effective and most include a patent-pending formulation, Hydroxamin®, which contains nano-hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring mineral, vitamins, and prebiotics.

SuperMouth offers more than just a subscription-based mouthcare system - it's a customized solution for every age and stage of mouth development. From birth to teens, SuperMouth ensures every child receives personalized mouthcare to cater to their unique risk factors and flavor preferences. But that's not all - kids and families can also download the SuperMouth app (free for iOS and Android devices) for interactive fun and dental-tainment, including designing a personalized Super Agent avatar, meeting the cast of SuperMouth characters, and going on augmented reality adventures together. Brush time is now adventure time.

For brand information, visit SuperMouth.com

About SuperMouth®

SuperMouth is a revolutionary approach to mouthcare for healthier, happier, more successful kids. Invented by dentists with over 30 years of clinical experience, SuperMouth products are designed to clean, protect, and balance the mouth's natural microbiome using only the safest and most effective ingredients, with superhero characters and ice cream flavors that make brushing fun. For more information, visit SuperMouth.com.

