Superna Brings Cyberstorage to the Forefront at Dell Technologies World 2026

Ransomware has shifted the battlefield. Attackers increasingly target unstructured data, where visibility is limited, recovery is complex, and traditional security tools often alert too late or generate too much noise during a real incident. At the same time, AI is raising the stakes. Modern AI pipelines depend on massive volumes of unstructured data for training, retrieval, and decision-making. If that data is corrupted, exposed, or untrustworthy, the downstream impact can extend across business operations, analytics, and customer-facing systems.

Superna's position is clear: if organizations cannot trust their data after an attack, nothing else matters.

"Most teams already have security tools. What they lack is control where the damage actually happens," said Anthony Chin, CEO at Superna. "We're focused on making storage an active part of security and recovery, not a passive system that gets pulled into the process after the fact."

What's New at DTW 2026

Superna will showcase major enhancements across its Cyberstorage portfolio, including updates to Superna Data Security Edition, new AI-driven disaster recovery automation, and the next generation of Enterprise AirGap for large-scale cyber resilience.

Superna's latest Data Security Edition updates are focused on making data-layer security more practical, accurate, and operationally consistent in real-world environments. Key enhancements include:

Streamlined Installation – More than 95% of the deployment process has been automated to reduce operational friction and accelerate time to value.

– More than 95% of the deployment process has been automated to reduce operational friction and accelerate time to value. Application Fingerprinting – Combines behavioral analytics with application-aware analysis to distinguish normal activity from early-stage ransomware behavior.

– Combines behavioral analytics with application-aware analysis to distinguish normal activity from early-stage ransomware behavior. Threat Hunting – Surfaces high-risk data activity, affected users, impacted data sets, and related events that may signal data theft, insider risk, or double extortion.

– Surfaces high-risk data activity, affected users, impacted data sets, and related events that may signal data theft, insider risk, or double extortion. Modernized User Experience – Clearer investigation workflows, consolidated event views, improved navigation, searchable controls, and stronger threat context.

Superna is also extending support for hybrid environments, giving teams more consistent visibility and control as data spans on-premises and cloud infrastructure. In addition, integrations with SIEM, SOAR, and XDR platforms, including CrowdStrike, help reduce the time between detection and action by consolidating storage-layer events and enabling automated containment workflows such as isolating suspicious activity and preserving clean recovery points.

Together, these enhancements reflect Superna's focus on making data-layer security not only powerful, but practical and reliable when teams are operating under pressure.

Superna will also introduce DR MCP Automation, an open, agent-ready framework that enables AI-driven disaster recovery through the Model Context Protocol. By exposing real-time disaster recovery system state as structured, queryable context, DR MCP allows AI agents to identify clean recovery points, assess ransomware impact, and execute secure failover workflows.

"Disaster recovery is no longer just about restoring data. It's about making the right recovery decision under attack," said Andrew MacKay, CTO and CSO at Superna. "DR MCP gives AI the context to identify safe data and act immediately."

By combining security intelligence with recovery automation, DR MCP helps eliminate manual runbooks and API-driven integrations, enabling autonomous, risk-aware recovery decisions that can reduce response time from hours to seconds.

Advancing Enterprise AirGap for Petabyte-Scale Cyber Resilience

Superna will also showcase the next generation of its Enterprise AirGap solution, designed to help organizations protect and recover massive-scale unstructured data across Dell PowerScale and Dell ObjectScale environments.

Built on more than five years of real-world deployments, the next-generation platform, coined Superna Cyber Vault for Object in its initial release, will advance cyber vaulting for petabyte-scale object environments. The solution is designed to validate data safety before moving it into the vault, using Superna's real-time ransomware detection and recovery orchestration to help prevent compromised data from becoming the recovery copy.

The platform also strengthens vault isolation with Quantum Trust Protocol (QTP) and Quantum Trust Signing (QTS). QTP helps govern vault communication, isolation, and trust independently from data movement, while QTS verifies software before it enters the vault, including agents, updates, and platform binaries. Together, QTP and QTS create a stronger trust layer around recovery copies and the software protecting them, with a design built for today's threats and future cryptographic risks.

For ObjectScale environments, Superna Cyber Vault for Object is designed to help protect thousands of buckets and billions of objects efficiently and safely, supporting large-scale recovery without compromising security or operational resilience.

Live at Booth #1215

At booth #1215, Superna will run live demonstrations based on real-world scenarios, including early ransomware detection, automated containment, and targeted recovery of specific data sets without requiring full environment restores. The team will also walk through how Cyberstorage fits into existing architectures, especially in environments with large volumes of unstructured data and limited tolerance for downtime.

Superna CTO Andrew MacKay will also present "Modernize Your Incident Response Before, During, and After a Cyber Incident" on May 19 from 4:30 to 4:45 PM PT in Expo Theater 1. The session will focus on aligning detection, response, and recovery workflows to reduce operational risk and improve resilience during active cyber incidents.

About Superna

A pioneer in Cyberstorage, Superna helps the world's largest organizations protect their unstructured data at the storage layer. By combining real-time detection, automated response, and verified recovery, the platform helps organizations limit the impact of operational issues and advanced threats like ransomware, reduce downtime, and regain control of their data when it counts.

SOURCE Superna