Supernal and Blade Urban Air Mobility Partner to Explore Operator and Network Models

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC – Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG) Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company – and Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. (Blade) today announced a partnership at 2024 NBAA-BACE to explore opportunities to develop AAM networks and fleet operations. This will include studying varied AAM use cases in markets of shared interest and will further inform Supernal's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle product.

As part of the three-year agreement, Supernal and Blade will leverage each other's expertise in aviation, technology and infrastructure access to further develop the AAM sector and exchange knowledge about the companies' respective products, services and capabilities. Specifically, Supernal – as an eVTOL OEM – will provide insights on technological and operational nuances to support the development of Blade's future AAM service offerings. Blade – as an established air transport platform – and its operator partners will provide Supernal with feedback on aircraft design and safety, upgradeability, passenger comfort and flexibility for various operating markets.

"As Supernal prepares to finalize our eVTOL features, it is critical we collaborate with experienced commercial partners like Blade to ensure our eVTOL's cabin features align with passenger expectations for comfort, safety and efficiency in the next generation of inter-city mobility," said David Rottblatt, senior director of strategy and commercialization, Supernal. "Supernal and Blade's partnership underscores how the Advanced Air Mobility industry has evolved: The dialogue is no longer about the feasibility of eVTOL technology, but rather how it can be optimized to suit existing commercial platforms and operators."

With a shared goal to better understand capital, infrastructure and development solutions to help the AAM industry grow, Supernal and Blade will collaborate on scenario planning using hypothetical routes and networks in New York City to support air taxi, organ transplant transportation and other use cases. The two will also work together to identify advantageous commercial arrangements in geographies of mutual interest – including Southern California – using Supernal's eVTOL vehicle and Blade's aggregation platforms as an air charter broker.

"Our goal is to make aviation more accessible by preparing to adopt eVTOL aircraft," said Melissa Tomkiel, president and general counsel, Blade. "In combining Blade's expertise with Supernal's forward-thinking innovations, this partnership is poised to accelerate Advanced Air Mobility development and enable quiet, safe and emission-free transportation."

