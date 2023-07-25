Supernal Opens Engineering Headquarters in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC (the Company), Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG) Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company, announced today the opening of its engineering headquarters in Irvine, Calif. This is one of three permanent facilities Supernal is opening this year, which include a policy and commercial hub in Washington, D.C., and a primary R&D facility in Fremont, Calif.

With approximately 105,000 square feet of office space in the Irvine Spectrum development and an 80,000-square-foot satellite test and evaluation site, Supernal currently employs more than 200 people in Irvine and has space to expand to 500. The Company's presence in the market includes its powertrain, airframe, system and safety, test and evaluation, and several core operations teams.

"The key to realizing the potential of Advanced Air Mobility hinges on leveraging exceptional tech talent, making Irvine the prime location for our engineering headquarters," said Jaiwon Shin, president of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal. "This strategic location enables us to expand our rapidly growing team of industry experts in aerospace, automotive and deep-tech. Together, we are poised to redefine transportation and shape the future of Advanced Air Mobility."

Established in 2020 as the Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group, Supernal is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle and the integrated ground-to-air ecosystem to support the emerging AAM industry. As part of HMG, Supernal is working to integrate the automotive giant's manufacturing technologies, supply chain capabilities and automation into AAM.

Advanced Mobility Careers

Supernal plans to hire more than 100 employees for its Irvine facilities this year. The Company is seeking engineers with experience in flight control, airframe design, structural analysis, electrical and systems integration. Interested candidates can view open positions here.

Irvine Facility Design

At the heart of Supernal's new engineering headquarters is a forward-thinking design approach that caters specifically to the needs of its engineering teams. The facility's design style, referred to as "kinship," aims to foster community and encourage collaboration among employees. Team "homerooms" are interspersed throughout the workspace, providing comfortable areas for interaction and relaxation. Movable furniture and round soft architecture allow for the creation of adaptable spaces tailored to the varying needs of employees and promote a sense of ownership. It features design influences from California's vibrant energy and offers a unique blend of Silicon Valley start-up "vibes" with the stability of a global enterprise.

The four-story space also pays homage to Supernal's aviation industry: Light fixtures throughout resemble clouds to create an ethereal ambiance, while flight paths guide employees throughout the space and the office's game room features aviation-themed decor and inspiring quotes, adding an element of playfulness and creativity.

Meticulously planned amenity spaces throughout the office offer opportunities for employees to cultivate balance amid work schedules, fostering relaxation, stress reduction, creativity and mental clarity. In addition to these spaces, the office boasts ergonomically designed workstations and an eco-café that serves as a vibrant hub for socializing and collaboration.

Designed by RMW Architectures and Interiors, the newly unveiled Irvine office is part of a series of locations Supernal is opening in the United States as it expands its workforce. To see photos of the facility, click here.

About Supernal

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

