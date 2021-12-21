Supernatural and Tiffany Haddish Launch a Celebrity Workout Series in Virtual Reality

Supernatural is a connected fitness app that uses the power and benefits of virtual reality—through the Meta Quest 2—to provide members with immersive health and wellness experiences. With workouts that integrate both mind and body movement, Supernatural creates an experience that is focused on making fitness fun. Supernatural offers members an industry-leading music library with the most expansive collection of major-label music with more than 1000 songs from the world's biggest artists, and awe-inspiring photoreal workout destinations that make working out a joyful experience.

"I became addicted to Supernatural last year," says Haddish. "I've never felt so powerful or had so much fun working out. I can travel the world from my living room, move to music I love, and feel like a superhero every day. My mission in life is to spread joy and empower people and, as a Supernatural Guest Coach, I get to spread that goodness in a way that also gets people sweating and smiling as they get a great workout."

Tiffany Haddish will lead Supernatural members through the start of their 2022 fitness journey, encouraging everyone to make a resolution to embrace their true selves this year, all while breaking a sweat and having a great time. Throughout the month of January, she will coach four Supernatural sessions: Boxing, Flow—Supernatural's original cardio workout—guided meditation and a stretch session.

"Tiffany is not just a force for joy, she is a force for good, breaking boundaries and expectations with everything she does," says Supernatural Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Milk. "With this series, we're proud to have her share her unmatched energy with the Supernatural community through a series of workouts that invite you to take on the most welcoming, positive and joyful new years resolution possible."

Haddish has been very open about her own fitness journey, and already has a keen interest in the world of virtual reality. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Haddish started incorporating virtual reality into her workout routine and became hooked on Supernatural, losing over fifty pounds in the process.

Supernatural members will have access to This Year, Be You with Tiffany Haddish starting on New Year's Day. Each Supernatural membership includes access to the full and ever-expanding catalog of integrated fitness offerings plus a curated selection of Supernatural Programs and Collections designed to help members meet individual fitness goals with results that benefit both body and mind. Sign up for a free trial followed by $18.99/month or $179.99/year. Membership automatically begins and renews monthly after the free trial ends. Cancel at any time. For details visit www.getsupernatural.com

About Supernatural

Supernatural launched in April of 2020 as the world's first subscription-based, full-body fitness service for virtual reality. Designed for Meta Quest and paired with your smartphone, Supernatural provides users with expertly coached daily workouts, detailed fitness tracking, an expansive catalog of music and a chance to exercise in the world's most beautiful locations without ever leaving home.

About Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish is a comedian, actress, and producer who was the breakout star of the smash comedy Girls Trip, where she appeared as the scene-stealing "Dina" alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall. Her additional film and television work includes The Last O.G., Night School, The Carmichael Show, Keanu, and a turn as host of the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Her debut stand-up special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, debuted on Showtime in August 2017. In November 2017, she made history by becoming the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live. She currently lives in Los Angeles.

For Media Images, click HERE

For Video, click HERE

For additional news and information follow @getsupernatural on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Supernatural