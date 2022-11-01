Supernatural Launches AI-Driven Consulting Practice

Supernatural Consulting Will Harness Business Intelligence To Drive Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernatural is launching a new consulting practice, Supernatural Consulting, using AI-powered tools to drive business growth. AI continues to disrupt businesses across the spectrum, and Supernatural gives mid-size companies access to business intelligence once only available to multi-billion dollar players.

Deloitte and Heat alums and Supernatural Co-Founders, John Elder and Mike Barrett, bring to bear extensive experience in management consulting supercharged with a proprietary AI platform. Along with Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Paul Caiozzo, Supernatural Consulting provides a seamless client experience from business strategy to creative activation in addition to taking on standalone consulting projects.

To help clients make better strategic decisions, this platform ingests the most current academic research on marketing effectiveness, enterprise grade audience and competitive data, and the latest AI innovations. With a sizable investment in this technology, Supernatural Consulting's mission is simple - help companies transform their approach to growth.

"AI is democratizing access to better decision-making at an increasingly rapid rate," said Mike Barrett, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Supernatural. "We see this as a huge opportunity to help companies in ways not possible before."

Supernatural Consulting will partner with companies to unlock answers to key business questions from macro to micro, from what drives market share and customer growth to illuminating how advertising contributes to driving immediate and longer term demand.

"We are answering questions at the heart of driving growth," said John Elder, CEO and Co-Founder, Supernatural. "Our approach is transitioning the industry from a strictly FTE-based model to a human+AI hybrid model, which is less expensive and more effective."

As economic forces continue to change, Supernatural Consulting brings an approach to growth that will help companies weather any storm.

"In this economic cycle, business will be transformed by three things: high-quality data, emerging technology powered by AI and smart people," added Barrett, "We have assembled all three."

Supernatural Consulting is headquartered in New York.

About Supernatural

Supernatural is an agency where humans and machines play together to make wildly original ideas that no human and no machine could create alone. The supernatural alliance between ML, AI and human creativity helps the agency move faster, make smarter decisions, and impact the world in new ways.

Launched in 2021 with offices in San Francisco and New York, Supernatural is home to a diverse team of people who have run creative agencies, led management consulting practices, and have worked at the intersection of strategy, creativity, and technology.

SOURCE Supernatural