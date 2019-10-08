SUPERNATURAL Official Fan Convention Tour Celebrates the Final Season of CW'S Hit TV Series

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the CW hit series SUPERNATURAL beginning its 15th and final season, Creation Entertainment, the producer of The Official SUPERNATURAL Fan Conventions, has released information on the 2019-2020 North American Tour in celebration of the show and its stars. The show's unprecedented run has made it the longest on-air genre series in television history. The Tour, set for late 2019 and through 2020, headlines series leads Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

The SUPERNATURAL Official Conventions Tour, features celebrity appearances, musical performances, exclusive presentations, cosplay and trivia competitions, vendors, auctions, autograph and photo op sessions, and karaoke parties.

"Producing the Official SUPERNATURAL Conventions has been a highlight of our 50 year career," said Gary Berman Co-CEO of Creation Entertainment. "The incredibly passionate fan base of the series has made the conventions a cornerstone of developing in person friendships with the stars and other fans. While the ending of the show is a bittersweet time for the SUPERNATURAL Family we're thrilled to present this tour and have the opportunity to have fans join us to thank the cast for their achievements."

SUPERNATURAL premiered on September 13, 2005. The 15th season premieres October 10, 2019. The series follows the two Winchester Brothers, Sam and Dean, as they travel the US hunting demons and other figures of the paranormal while cruising in their 1967 vintage Impala.

Tour cities include:

2019

TORONTO, ONT – October 11-13

BURBANK, CA – October 19-20

WASHINGTON DC – November 1-3, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL - November 22-24

2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - March 5-8

NASHVILLE, TN – April 17-19

CHICAGO, IL- June 5-7

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – June 26-28

DALLAS, TX – July 10-12

DENVER, CO - August 21-23

ORLANDO, FL – September 11-13

VANCOUVER, BC - October 16-18

CHARLOTTE, NC – November 13-15

NEW ORLEANS, LA – November 20-22

And more to come . . .

Full information and tickets are available at www.creationent.com.

About Creation Entertainment, Inc.

Creation Entertainment produces events and merchandise for fans of genre films and television. Founded in 1971 the company has promoted over 2,000 conventions for fans of popular properties including Star Trek, The Vampire Diaries, Twilight, The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, The X-Files, Xena: Warrior Princess and Stargate.

SUPERNATURAL and all related characters and elements are trademarks of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s19)

