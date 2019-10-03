Supernatural Songstress Sayed Sabrina Signs With Orchard/Sony Distribution on October 1, 2019

Both of Sayed Sabrina's released singles, "Goodie Two Shoes", and "The Pedestrian" have struck a chord with fans and are climbing up the charts. It's so incredible that "Goodie Two Shoes" exposure to nearly 1 million playlist followers on Spotify has resulted in a 35,000% increase in streams for this single.

About the Album, "Thou Art That", Sayed Sabrina says, "I've incorporated the styles that have become a part of me and am blessed and extremely grateful for the brilliantly talented people on my latest project. Together we created something very special."

Many legendary players share this album "Thou Art That": Bobby Watson (Rufus), Sarah Morrow (Dr. John, Ray Charles), Gary Herbig (Elvis, Tower of Power) and Mitch Manker (Ray Charles), this colossal studio album promises to climb up the Blues, Rock, Jazz, and Soul radio charts. The super talented Sayed Sabrina multi-tasked this project, responsible for composition, lyrics and piano on every song, as well as producing the album.

Sayed Sabrina is part of The Raw Festival in the historic Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego, at The House of Blues on Oct. 28th, and Nov. 2 at Dizzy's Jazz Club in San Diego as well. Then Dec.14th at Joe's Great American Bar and Grill in Burbank.

Sayed Sabrina's voice is unlike any other, thrilling her audiences across the globe, her sound has been compared to Shakira with Janis Joplin sprinkled in for good measure, Sayed Sabrina is her own unique messenger, spreading her music, her way.

Goodie Two Shoes music video - currently over 200k views.

https://youtu.be/EXfhZwhypNo

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/79LfA7BFU35QtXiEuaDcFR?si=2fZa2icaShOwDea18m0TUw

Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/thou-art-that/1472580306

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/sayedsabrina/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/SayedSabrina

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/sayedsabrina/

Sayed Sabrina website:

https://www.sayedsabrina.com

Sayed Sabrina Press:

https://www.rootsmusicreport.com/reviews/view/842/album-review-of-thou-art-that-by-sayed-sabrina-1

https://essentiallypop.com/epop/2019/08/sayed-sabrina-goodie-two-shoes/

https://indiepulsemusic.com/2019/09/18/goodie-two-shoes-by-sayed-sabrina/

https://thatbuzzingsound.com/2019/09/02/new-video-sayed-sabrina-goodie-two-shoes/

http://neufutur.com/2019/09/sayed-sabrina-goodie-two-shoes/

https://independentmusic.reviews/genre/blues-genre/home-is-in-your-head-by-sayed-sabrina/

https://www.gigsoupmusic.com/news/new-music-news/songstress-sayed-sabrina-to-release-second-single-the-pedestrian/

https://www.thehypemagazine.com/2019/09/songstress-sayed-sabrina-to-release-second-single-the-pedestrian/

https://indiebandguru.com/sayed-sabrina-goodie-two-shoes/

Management:

Marks Creative, Inc.

edwardsmarks@gmail.com

Media:

Jodi Jackson

JJ Entertainment

323-356-0797

Joddith@aol.com

SOURCE Sayed Sabrina

Related Links

http://www.sayedsabrina.com

