Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing December 11, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE: SPNV.U) (the "Company," "us" or "our") today announced that, commencing December 11, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 40,250,000 units completed on October 23, 2020, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "SPNV.U," and the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols "SPNV" and "SPNV WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to partner with an advantaged growth company that benefits from thematic shifts and tech-enabled trends with a large addressable market, competitive differentiation and a transparent corporate culture anchored in strong values.

Supernova is led by Spencer Rascoff, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Hotwire and Zillow and who led Zillow as CEO for nearly a decade; Alexander Klabin, an investor and entrepreneur who co-founded Senator Investment Group; Robert Reid, an investor who worked for 21 years at Blackstone in its Private Equity Group; and Michael Clifton, an investor who was most recently a senior investment professional at The Carlyle Group.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC served as book-runners for the offering.

