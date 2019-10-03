Supernova Technology Named a 2019 Top 10 FinTech Solution Provider

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernova Technology, a leader in securities-based lending solutions that connect and empower the entire financial ecosystem, announced that CFO Tech Outlook has recognized it as one of the "Top 10 FinTech Solution Providers 2019." CFO Tech Outlook, a leading technology publication, brings best-in-class coverage of technology innovations and trends to thousands of qualified finance executives in the United States.

Supernova Technoloy

A distinguished panel of CTOs, CIOs, analysts and the CFO Tech Outlook editorial board selected the top players from the field of financial technology. The award recognizes the very best FinTech solutions available in the marketplace today and is meant to help organizations find best-in-show solutions that suit their business needs. The firms featured in the Top 10 list exhibit the deepest domain knowledge and in-depth FinTech industry expertise.

Supernova offers the industry's only fully-automated, modular and customizable securities-based lending (SBL) solution. Though SBL is an attractive liquidity solution, offering SBLs has historically been costly and time consuming, yielding low adoption rates due to the manual, paper-driven process. Supernova puts an end to the complexity with their fast, digital solution that helps customers grow their SBL programs by making it easier to offer SBL and by opening access to a broader client segment.

BriteLine, Supernova's digital platform, integrates real-time data from multiple systems, such as loan accounting, collateral monitoring, and payment processing, and applies intelligent permissioning across the integrated platform. The result is that all parties — borrowers, lenders, advisors and firms — can easily collaborate throughout the life of the loan, from origination and servicing to risk monitoring and repayment. BriteLine facilitates a digitized customer experience, significantly reduces cycle time and cost, increases application completion rates, and enables advisors to deliver holistic, goals-based advice that helps investors toward achieving their goals and financial wellness.

To commemorate the prestigious award, CFO Tech Outlook interviewed Supernova CEO, Tao Huang. "With our best-in-class technology platform we aim to connect banks, wealth management firms, and investors, helping our clients achieve their vision of lower-cost and lower-risk SBL liquidity solutions more efficiently," Huang said.

Read the full article here or visit www.supernovacompanies.com to learn more about Supernova.

About Supernova:

Supernova, a financial technology company based in Chicago, has built the industry's first and only fully-customizable, end-to-end software solution to automate securities-based lending from origination through the life of the loan. The company empowers banks, wealth management firms, and financial advisors with education and software to deliver a low interest liquidity solution to a broader segment of their clients. Using state-of-the-art risk monitoring systems, Supernova provides a level of information, data analytics, and borrower protection that very few in the industry can match.

