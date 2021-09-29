Supernovae pioneered next stage applications of NFTs games

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPERNOVAE, the company which pioneered applications of NFTs in the gaming industry in early 2017, has announced the transition of their DeFi-powered MMO strategy game MegaCryptoPolis to the metaverse.

MegaCryptoPolis, the city-builder game based on the real-world principle of limited land and scarce resources, has proven to be one of the best self-regulating economies since 2018, where the players create the supply and demand for resources, land plots, and human resources. The player-driven market flourishes without any regulations and interventions. Secured by smart contracts on distributed ledgers, the success of the decentralized city's economy never ceases to amaze. Starting with the recent update MegaCryptoPolis, where every item is an NFT, is now evolving into something much bigger than just a strategy game - a metaverse called "Mega World". A new layer of gameplay will emerge on top of the classic game features, such as construction of various buildings, resources production, trading, collecting taxes, flipping land plots and even entire districts.

With the World expansion, players will be able to wander through the city streets with their Citizens as avatars, travel between virtual cities running on different blockchains, complete various quests, visit each other's properties. Those already settled down in the city will have the means to construct custom buildings based on players' unique architectural projects, craft various household objects, decorate the interiors to their taste, show off their precious NFT belongings, such as crypto art, in their interiors and storefronts. The upgrade will attract new players, especially those not having a blockchain wallet and open the universe to millions of free-to-play participants. Every newcomer will receive a free Citizen token and a tiny apartment in the Town Hall to start with. Crafting first Items for their apartments and running missions for rewards in tokens is what will bring new populations to the decentralized metaverse, and drive the mass adoption of the whole NFT concept and its applications.

"There's not so much utility today's NFTs could offer - proving there is little you can do with digital belongings apart from setting an art piece as a Twitter profile picture. The Metaverse is where all the digital property really finds its purpose," assured Alex I, SUPERNOVAE COO.

As of September 28th the team has released the Public Transportation update, where players are already starting to shape the public city transport map to form what will be then the metaverse gaming map where others will be able to travel using subway stations, taxis, airplanes and city buses. Once the transition is completed, there will be no better place to put your NFTs to everyone's view as the gaming map will become a global marketplace. Most importantly, "megaverse" citizens will be able to craft and mint their own NFTs to their taste right there, no special skills required. Players will be able to create unique experiences offered to every new player - being it an NFT gallery, museum, collectibles store, resources warehouse, corporation's office, a bar, a tattoo saloon - totally upon the owner to decide.

SOURCE Supernovae