SuperOrdinary Receives Growth Equity Investment From Alliance Consumer Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperOrdinary, a leading partner for rising star beauty companies entering the Chinese market, and Alliance Consumer Growth ("ACG"), a leading consumer-focused growth equity firm, today announced today that ACG has completed a minority equity investment in SuperOrdinary. ACG was joined by SuperOrdinary's existing investor, the Puig family, in this round of financing.

Founded in 2018, SuperOrdinary is a fast-growing brand management and distribution company, working with best-in-class global beauty brands to establish and scale their businesses in China via cross-border and domestic channels. SuperOrdinary is creating a global brand family of Millennial and Gen Z lifestyle, beauty, and wellness brands, today including names like Farmacy, Supergoop, Drunk Elephant, The Ordinary, OUAI Haircare, and Milk Makeup.

China is already the world's largest beauty market and is expected to double over the next 5 years. For a non-Chinese brand to enter the market, a variety of challenges are present: from logistical complexities like product registrations and supply chain management, to cultural nuances when brands attempt to translate their brand messaging for a local consumer. SuperOrdinary's founder, Julian Reis, a beauty industry veteran and founder of Skin Laundry, has built a team of 185 employees native to China with years of experience working with beauty companies in the Chinese market.

"When brands look to select a partner for the Chinese market, it's critical to find a group that understands the market intricately, and that has strong brand-building DNA," said Julian Steinberg, Managing Partner at ACG. "Julian Reis and the SuperOrdinary team have established themselves as the leading partner high-growth beauty brands can trust to adapt their brand for success in the Chinese market."

This investment will enable SuperOrdinary to further accelerate the growth of its portfolio of global beauty brands in the Chinese market, and explore additional adjacencies where the Company can provide stewardship for brands to succeed outside of their domestic markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with the ACG team, whose expertise in the beauty market and point of view on rising star beauty brands will be instrumental in our continued success," said SuperOrdinary founder Julian Reis.

About SuperOrdinary

SuperOrdinary works with best-in-class global beauty brands to establish and scale their influence and sales in China. As brand guardians, we take pride in building brands according to your global vision and spirit. Fusing technology with creativity, we are shaping the brands that inspire a new generation of consumers using our in-house brand management team and local expertise to adapt brands for success in the Chinese market. Founded in 2018 by Julian Reis, our portfolio today includes 20 brands including Farmacy, Drunk Elephant, The Ordinary, Ouai Haircare, Milk Makeup, Dr. Dennis Gross, Supergoop, and more. For more information, please visit www.superordinary.co.

About ACG

ACG is a leading growth equity fund providing capital and value-added partnership to the most promising emerging consumer product and retail brands. Notable brands that ACG successfully partnered with as an early investor include Shake Shack (later completed an IPO asNYSE: SHAK), Babyganics (later acquired by SC Johnson), barkTHINS (later acquired by Hershey's), Krave Jerky (later acquired by Hershey's), Suja Juice (later acquired by CocaCola), Harry's, Tata Harper, Milk Makeup, Good American, Pacifica Beauty, Herschel Supply Co., Nudestix, Lola, OUAI Haircare, SKIMS, Blaze Pizza, and The Honest Kitchen, among others. ACG has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.acgpartners.com.

