SuperOrdinary Unveils Full-Service Brand Solution for TikTok Shop in U.S.; Partners with Milk Makeup, BABOR, Other Leading Brands

SuperOrdinary to leverage its China success with TikTok Shop, live streaming

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperOrdinary, a leading global growth partner and brand accelerator, announces its full-service suite of TikTok Shop solutions for leading lifestyle brands in the U.S., leveraging its success on the social platform in China.

As part of the launch, the company is pleased to unveil partnerships with category-leading brands Milk Makeup, BABOR, BYRD Hair, and Never Have I Ever. This new initiative gives these and other brands a single-partner solution for TikTok Shop, where SuperOrdinary will manage everything from account setup to affiliate management, content production, live streaming, and more.

SuperOrdinary's China live streaming sales exceed $500 million to date with more than 1.1 million product orders. Post this

SuperOrdinary CEO and founder Julian Reis said, "We see massive opportunity on this channel and are proud to partner with Milk Makeup, BABOR, BYRD Hair, and Never Have I Ever. These brands share our enthusiasm for social commerce and meeting consumers where they are, and our dedicated U.S. team of social commerce experts is working with them to replicate our continued success in China."

U.S. consumers continue to embrace entertainment-style shopping with 33 million Americans expected to buy products via TikTok Shop in 2024 and the U.S. live streaming e-commerce market forecast to reach $67 billion in sales in 2026.

BABOR Cosmetics America CEO Tim Saunier said, "Through our partnership with SuperOrdinary, we're embracing the power of social commerce, particularly on TikTok, redefining our brand's presence not just in the USA, but globally."

SuperOrdinary launched operations on TikTok (Douyin) in China in 2018 and its creator partners have hosted more than 57,000 hours of live streaming on TikTok and platforms like Tmall. The company's China live streaming sales exceed $500 million to date with more than 1.1 million product orders. In October, SuperOrdinary announced a successful $58 million Series B round , boosting its valuation to more than $800 million.

Gary Sang will lead SuperOrdinary's TikTok Shop operations in the US. Sang comes from Orca, where he was instrumental in launching and scaling brands such as Estee Lauder and Kimchi Chic Beauty on TikTok Shop.

SuperOrdinary's TikTok success in China is largely dependent upon its full-service approach to e-commerce and the company will follow the same model in the U.S., offering these services:

TikTok Shop operation management

Creator affiliate outreach and management

Live stream shopping strategy and production

Customized live stream set design and production

Short video content strategy and production

Management of advertising spend

Data analysis and reporting

Performance optimization

Customer service

Shipping and logistics

About SuperOrdinary

SuperOrdinary connects brands, creators, and consumers globally, working with innovators like Farmacy, Tower 28, OLAPLEX, Boy Smells and more, on platforms like TikTok Shop and Tmall. Founded by CEO Julian Reis, SuperOrdinary leverages its team of social commerce and marketplace experts to accelerate brands and its FanFix subsidiary streamlines relationships between content creators and brands globally. For more information, please visit our website or LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Randy Williams for SuperOrdinary

+1.917.213.5980

[email protected]

EPH2Comms

SOURCE SuperOrdinary