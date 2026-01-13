Superorganism, First Venture Capital Firm Dedicated to Biodiversity, Closes $25.9M Debut Fund

Nature and technology fund backed by leading investors aims to redefine how capital advances biodiversity

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superorganism , the first venture capital firm investing in technology-driven solutions for biodiversity, announced the close of its debut fund with $25.9 million in commitments. Investor participation includes AMB Holdings, Builders Vision , Cisco Foundation , Stray , Understorey Ventures , and Wedgetail , as well as mission-aligned individuals like Jeff Jordan, Sven and Kristin Lindblad, and Mark Tercek.

Superorganism's flagship fund is led by experienced investors and entrepreneurs Kevin Webb and Tom Quigley. Kevin, co-founder and managing director, has over 15 years of venture and angel investing experience, including early investments in unicorn startups Ironclad, Turo, and Verkada. Tom, co-founder and managing director, is a conservation technologist and startup operator who has spent more than a decade working at the intersection of technology and nature, including leadership roles at Real Vision and Conservation X Labs.

Superorganism invests in ambitious early-stage companies pursuing transformative impact across three core global themes that bridge venture capital and nature:

Extinction Drivers : Accelerating the nature-positive transition for industries with the highest biodiversity impact, such as agriculture and forestry.

: Accelerating the nature-positive transition for industries with the highest biodiversity impact, such as agriculture and forestry. Climate × Biodiversity : Tech-driven approaches that deliver wins for both climate and nature, such as robotics for seagrass restoration.

: Tech-driven approaches that deliver wins for both climate and nature, such as robotics for seagrass restoration. Enabling Tech: Next-generation breakthroughs in remote sensing, genomics, AI, and other technologies that supercharge conservationists' work.

"The idea that nature and economic progress must always conflict is outdated," said Kevin Webb, co-founder and managing director of Superorganism. "Nature already underpins our global economy, from supply chains, to food systems, to the air we breathe. We're backing entrepreneurs who understand this, and are reshaping industries to work better for humans and ecosystems alike."

As other venture sectors become increasingly crowded, biodiversity represents a growing frontier in venture capital. Over $58 trillion (55%) of global GDP is moderately or highly dependent on nature, according to a PwC report . These tangible nature-based risks are driving companies worldwide to transform their supply chains, business strategies, and product development, independent of policy mandates. As a result, there is urgent demand for technological solutions that can scale rapidly: biodiversity-focused "nature tech" companies received $2.1 billion in funding in 2024, twice as much as 2019 and growing, according to a report by Nature4Climate .

"When built for the right industries and customers, technology-driven solutions can help slow and reverse biodiversity loss," said Tom Quigley, co-founder and managing director of Superorganism. "By backing founders at the earliest stages and connecting them with the right expertise, capital, and partnerships, we're accelerating the emergence of an entirely new category of nature-first companies."

Superorganism has already deployed into 20 startups which have gone on to raise over $100M in follow-on capital. Portfolio companies include Cecil (nature data), Funga (carbon and forestry), Inversa (invasive species management), and Ulysses (ocean robotics).

Superorganism has pledged 10% of the firm's profits to future conservation efforts, cementing its commitment to supporting nature beyond its investment activities.

"Builders Vision is proud to invest in Superorganism as they redefine what's possible in nature-focused innovation," said James Lindsay, director of investments at Builders Vision. "The opportunity ahead is immense. Technologies that restore ecosystems are rapidly becoming competitive advantages for businesses across sectors. Superorganism is helping entrepreneurs capture this momentum and create solutions that can deliver regenerative outcomes and long-term economic value."

The fund is supported by an extensive network of mentors spanning conservation and entrepreneurship, providing portfolio founders with on-demand access to expertise in conservation science, product strategy, and corporate sustainability, amongst other fields. The firm seeks to be the most helpful partner on the cap table for founders aiming for transformative impact.

About Superorganism

Superorganism is the first venture capital firm dedicated to biodiversity. The firm backs early-stage startups building technology solutions that benefit both humans and nature, with an investment focus that spans extinction drivers, climate & biodiversity solutions, and technologies that enable conservation. Learn more at www.superorganism.com .

