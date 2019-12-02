Superplastic Alloys: Aerospace, Transportation, Manufacturing and Electronics Applications

Report Includes:

- An overview of technological advances and market opportunities for superplastic alloys

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829158/?utm_source=PRN



- A look at the applications of superplastic alloys, including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing and electronics

- Snapshot of ongoing activities for superplastic alloys in the global and regional markets

- Insights into opportunities and challenges for super-plastic alloy manufacturers and users

Summary

A superplastic alloy is an alloy that exhibits superplasticity, a state in which the alloy or a solid crystalline material is deformed beyond its usual breaking point, at a certain temperature. That temperature is called superplastic temperature (Ts), which often ranges from 40% to 70% of the melting point (Tm) of an alloy.



A superplastic alloy can be stretched to more than two times its original size.It contains a substrate, which is the metallic bonding material, and one or more alloying elements, which are metals or nonmetals that change the properties of the bonding metal.



The substrate is usually aluminum, titanium, zinc, copper, iron, nickel or magnesium. The alloying elements include carbon, aluminum, zinc, copper, iron, lead, nickel, antimony, vanadium and molybdenum.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829158/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

