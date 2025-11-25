Superpower's "Blood Friday" Campaign Encourages Donations to the American Red Cross Over Discounts

Blood Friday is a national campaign turning Black Friday into a day of giving, while raising awareness for the importance of blood donations during the holidays.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Superpower, the consumer-first health platform, announced Blood Friday , a national campaign to counter seasonal blood donation declines. Now through the holiday season, the first 1000 people who make a blood donation and share their experience on social media, or make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross will receive a complimentary Superpower membership valued at $199.

"Blood Friday asks people to trade a little convenience for a lot of impact," said Max Marchione, CEO and Co-founder of Superpower. "Choose contribution over consumption, inspire others by sharing your story, and we'll match that choice with access to world-class preventative care."

In 2024, 58% of Americans participated in Black Friday shopping. But less than 3% of eligible Americans donate blood each year. While we queued for discounts. Hospitals were desperately waiting for blood.

Holiday travel, schedule shifts, and seasonal illness often reduce donations during the holidays right when medical needs skyrocket; and a single donation this Blood Friday can help save multiple lives.

As part of Blood Friday, Superpower invites participants to share their blood donation experience to spark a national conversation about the gift of health and amplify the reach of this important message to all Americans.

In addition, Superpower will also support the American Red Cross by driving monetary donations. Eligible gifts during the campaign window through the Blood Friday site will qualify for the same complimentary Superpower membership. Learn more at https://superpower.com/blood-friday.

'Blood Friday' participation details:



Campaign hub and full details: https://superpower.com/blood-friday

Donate blood at your local blood drive during the campaign window, then share a short post about your experience to help raise awareness and redeem your membership.

Donate money and give to the American Red Cross through Superpower's donation page ( www.redcross.org/superpower ), then redeem your membership after your donation is confirmed.

About Superpower:

Superpower is the health super app for proactive, preventative care, combining advanced biomarker testing, personalized health plans, and concierge-level clinical support in one platform. Built to make high-quality preventative care accessible, Superpower helps members identify risks early and take action that compounds over time. Learn more at superpower.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Superpower