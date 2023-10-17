SUPERPRETZEL® Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks Now Available at Grocery Stores Nationwide

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

17 Oct, 2023, 09:45 ET

J&J Snack Foods expands SUPERPRETZEL retail portfolio with the addition of this dough-licious frozen snack, bringing restaurant-style pretzels directly to consumers

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J&J Snack Foods, a snack industry leader and creator of SUPERPRETZEL® soft pretzels, is adding an "untwisted" product to their popular pretzel portfolio with the launch of SUPERPRETZEL Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks. This delicious snack and meal accompaniment is now available at grocery stores nationwide, bringing restaurant-style pretzels to the freezer aisle at Target, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Schnuck's, Jewel, Stop & Shop, Ingles, Publix, Bashas, and Giant.

SUPERPRETZEL is on a mission to bring the best soft pretzels to consumers across channels and occasions. This savory, flavorful and crispier-than-ever Bavarian-style soft pretzel has arrived in stores just in time for fall. Paired perfectly with a warm, creamy beer cheese or spicy mustard and a chilled ale, the opportunities are endless to enjoy this restaurant-favorite in the comfort of your own home.

"Our SUPERPRETZEL Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks have continued to be the leading soft pretzel breadstick in foodservice, and we're thrilled to now offer it in retail stores, allowing shoppers to bring this warm, tasty snack home to their families," said Joanne Mizner, Vice President of Marketing - Retail at J&J Snack Foods. "We know that consumers are eating at home more than ever and we're excited to give them a fresh way to prepare their favorite restaurant-style foods at home. SUPERPRETZEL Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks can be enjoyed in its purest form, alongside a sweet or savory dip, or used as the base of a sandwich – the possibilities are endless."

SUPERPRETZEL Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks are available in a 10-count package, will retail between $5.79 -$6.79, are fully baked with no artificial flavors, and ready to eat in just minutes. The new product will join SUPERPRETZEL's portfolio of Soft Pretzel Twists, Bites, Filled Knots, SoftStix, and Mini Pretzel Dogs, currently available at all major grocery chains and at your favorite entertainment and amusement venues.

The new SUPERPRETZEL Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks, along with new Bavarian Hamburger Buns, will soon expand into the in-store Bakery sections of Supermarkets in 2024 in a new fresh-baked format—another convenient and accessible way to bring delicious restaurant-quality soft pretzels into the home week after week. Artwork to accompany this release can be downloaded here. For a full look at J&J Snack Foods' snack portfolio, along with where you can purchase SUPERPRETZEL products, visit jjsnack.com

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

SOURCE J&J Snack Foods Corp.

