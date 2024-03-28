SuperReturn CFO/COO North America Brings Chief Financial Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Chief Operating Officers, Chief Compliance Officers and Chief Risk Officers in Private Equity to Chicago for 2-Day Event

Event explores best practices in regulation, compliance reporting, risk, AI and data on May 6th and 7th at the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 senior operations and finance leaders are expected at SuperReturn CFO/COO North America, a private equity operations event for C-suite leaders. The curated agenda features keynote speakers and panelists covering the hottest topics. The event allows industry attendees lots of networking time with their peers and industry experts, in-person and online, to openly examine private capital challenges and opportunities.

"Our event program focuses on building powerful connections within the private equity industry," says Eleanor Halsey, Head of Production, Informa Connect. "We have over 12 hours of small group discussions, interactive boardroom sessions, networking luncheons and evening receptions that encourage developing business relationships. Attendees can prepare in advance as well by downloading the SuperReturn CFO/COO North America app that allows for active messaging and meeting requests in advance."

SuperReturn CFO/COO North America is North America's private equity operations and compliance event for C-suite leaders. Post this

Educational panels and sessions will be led by executives from Thoma Bravo, TPG, Gryphon Investors, Warburg Pincus, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, MEMCO, Navitas Capital, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, GreyLion Partners and more.

A special Keynote Address will be delivered by Susan Sher, Former Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obama and first female Corporation Counsel for the City of Chicago. She will explore lessons learned from working in the White House and discuss effective leadership in changing times.

The program includes:

The macro-economic outlook and geopolitical turmoil: what's disrupting the status quo?

The SEC Private Funds Advisor Rules: key priorities

The Unseen Risks: what Tipper X Teaches Us About Compliance Blind Spots for

Integration of AI in private equity: the potential to revolutionize

Who are the early adopters and how can firms optimise AI to scale? In what ways can GPs leverage AI to strengthen their relations with investors and navigate potential risks?

How to implement the preferential treatment rule

In addition to sessions and networking opportunities, SuperReturn CFO/COO North America's Quickfire Showcase offers 10-minute tech showcases of best-in-class offerings.

About SuperReturn CFO/COO North America

SuperReturn CFO/COO North America is North America's private equity operations and compliance event for C-suite leaders. The event attracts more than 200 senior operations, finance, compliance, risk and tech professionals in private equity focused on operations, compliance, growth, and technology.

Visit https://informaconnect.com/superreturn-cfocoo-us to learn more or to find sponsorship opportunities for your business. Please contact Katy Donnison at +44(0) 20 8052 2091 or at [email protected].

SOURCE SuperReturn CFO/COO North America