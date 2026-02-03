SuperReturn North America 2026: The Premier Private Capital Event Returns to Miami with Exclusive Sessions and Networking Opportunities

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperReturn North America, the foremost conference for private capital professionals, is set to return to Miami from March 16th to 18th, 2026, at The InterContinental Hotel. This flagship event will convene over 800 senior decision-makers, including Limited Partners (LPs), General Partners (GPs), and Family Offices, to delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the private capital industry.

"SuperReturn North America continues to be the go-to event for private capital professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve," says Dr. Dorothy Kelso, Managing Director of SuperReturn. "This year's agenda is packed with cutting-edge insights, exclusive networking opportunities, and actionable strategies to help attendees navigate the complexities of today's market. We're thrilled to welcome the industry's brightest minds to Miami this March."

The 2026 edition of SuperReturn North America promises a power-packed agenda featuring keynote addresses, interactive panel discussions, and specialized tracks tailored to diverse interests. Attendees will gain actionable insights into critical topics such as:

Private equity's role in a volatile market

The rise of impact investing

Developments in venture capital and growth equity

Specialized tracks on secondaries, private credit, and co-investments

The Opening Keynote Panel, Private Equity at a Turning Point, will explore the pivotal moment facing the private equity industry, featuring insights from top leaders:

David Nowak – President, Private Equity, Brookfield

Yann Robard – Managing Partner, Dawson Partners

Deven Parekh – Managing Director, Insight Partners

Nick Zerbib – Co-President and CIO, Stone Point Capital

Anu Aiyengar – Global Head of Advisory and M&A, J.P. Morgan

Other Key Panels and Session Highlights Include:

A conversation with Dan Marino, Legendary Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins QB, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur

Unlocking Alpha in the Middle Market, featuring:

David McManama, Churchill Asset Management

David Gaito, Fidelity Investments

Brad Bernstein, FTV Capital

Erol Uzumeri, Searchlight Capital Partners

Luke Sarsfield, P10

The Golden Age of Co-Investments: Leveraging Dry Powder to Deploy Capital Effectively, featuring:

Uwe Fleischhauer, YIELCO Investments AG

Jeremy Knox, Schroders Capital

Darren Friedman, StepStone Group

August Sangese, Kirkland & Ellis

The Multi-Team Conglomerate Era: PE's Strategic Play in Sports Investments

panel discussion, which will explore:

Emerging opportunities in sports investments

Diversification across youth sports and emerging leagues

Cross-border deals and international market influence

SuperReturn North America also introduces SuperReturn Allocate, a matchmaking feature designed to connect LPs and GPs through quickfire meetings. Participants will be pre-matched based on investment strategies, ensuring meaningful and productive connections. LPs and GPs can apply by emailing SuperReturn's Head of Investor Engagement Grace Staley at [email protected].

Registration for SuperReturn North America 2026 is now open, with early bird discounts available for a limited time. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations seeking to showcase their expertise and connect with key decision-makers in the private capital space. For more information, including the full agenda and registration details, visit SuperReturn North America online.

About SuperReturn North America

SuperReturn North America is part of Informa PLC. Recognized as the premier event for private capital professionals in North America, it offers a unique platform to connect, collaborate, and stay ahead of industry trends.

