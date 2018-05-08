SuperShuttle and National Travel & Tourism Week celebrate 35 years!

Discounted ride options include:

Shared-ride: The most popular, economic and environmental option for travelers heading in the same direction

Non-stop shuttle: a direct ride with no stops in-between, perfect for groups and families

Black car: luxury black car service with ExecuCar

SUV- Luxury black SUV: offering a more spacious ride for 5-6 passengers

To book a ride, visit www.SuperShuttle.com or go directly on to the SuperShuttle mobile app. Inside the SuperShuttle app enter the designated discount code ,3FIVE, or book online at https://www.supershuttle.com/default.aspx?GC=3FIVE. In addition to the 15 percent off discount, frequent flyers will be able to earn miles with our participating airlines including: American Airlines AAdvantage®, Delta Air Lines SkyMiles®, Frontier Airlines EarlyReturns®, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards®, and United Airlines MileagePlus®. This offer is valid for trips booked and traveled during the promotional dates only.

SuperShuttle International, based in Phoenix, Ariz., is a division of Transdev OnDemand, Inc. SuperShuttle serves over 80 airports, carrying more than eight million passengers a year. SuperShuttle also provides ExecuCar sedan service at all airports served by SuperShuttle, including some of the largest in the country: Los Angeles, New York, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. SuperShuttle is also available in Toronto and Vancouver Canada, Paris, France, Cancun and Los Cabos, Mexico, and Amsterdam, Holland.

Transdev OnDemand, Inc. a division of Transdev based in Phoenix, includes SuperShuttle International and ExecuCar nationwide. Transdev OnDemand, Inc. serves over 80 airports with its multiple service offerings in the on demand service space. It boasts some of the most fuel-efficient fleets utilizing propane and compressed natural gas, as well as partnerships with many leading airlines and travel wholesalers.

