SuperShuttle International Acquires Go Lorries SFO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperShuttle International, the nation's largest professional airport shared-ride service, has acquired Go Lorries Shuttle in San Francisco, solidifying its position as the largest shared-ride service in the Bay area. This acquisition will expand SuperShuttle's fleet size to approximately 80 vans servicing the Bay area.

"This is a very important acquisition for us," said Dave Bird, President of SuperShuttle. "San Francisco was one of the first markets that SuperShuttle served and we are thrilled to be expanding our business in the Bay area once again. This expansion will allow us to provide airport transportation to even more customers throughout the Bay area, continuing our long history of providing safe, reliable airport transportation to and from San Francisco International, Oakland International, and San Jose International airports."

The Go Lorries acquisition brings the SuperShuttle fleet in the Bay area up to 80 vans, along with its existing 33 luxury ExecuCar vehicles already on the road. SuperShuttle International will now have 113 vehicles combined serving San Francisco area airports. Within the next 60 days, Go Lorries vans are expected to be converted to the iconic Blue SuperShuttle vans. All existing Go Lorries reservations will be honored and fulfilled by both Go Lorries and SuperShuttle vans until the transition is complete.

The transportation industry has experienced a shake up over the last few years and this acquisition further solidifies SuperShuttle' s place in a heavily populated city that brings in travelers from around the world. "Demand for shuttle service has surpassed our existing capacity, so this acquisition will expand our fleet size, allowing us to better serve both domestic and international travelers flying through San Francisco," says Bird.

As Go Lorries will tuck into SuperShuttle operations this month, all Go Lorries customers with upcoming reservations will now have the opportunity to earn airline points or miles with every airport ride with SuperShuttle's participating airlines including: American Airlines AAdvantage®, Delta Air Lines SkyMiles®, Frontier Airlines EarlyReturns®, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards®, and United Airlines MileagePlus®. To book a ride, visit SuperShuttle.com or grab a ride on the SuperShuttle mobile app.

SuperShuttle International, based in Phoenix, Ariz., is a division of Transdev OnDemand, Inc. SuperShuttle serves over 80 airports, carrying more than eight million passengers a year. SuperShuttle also provides ExecuCar sedan service at all airports served by SuperShuttle, including some of the largest in the country: Los Angeles, New York, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. SuperShuttle is also available in Toronto and Vancouver Canada, Paris, France, Cancun and Los Cabos, Mexico, and Amsterdam, Holland.

Transdev OnDemand, Inc., a division of Transdev based in Phoenix, includes SuperShuttle International and ExecuCar nationwide. Transdev OnDemand, Inc. serves over 80 airports with its multiple service offerings in the on demand service space. It boasts some of the most fuel-efficient fleets utilizing propane and compressed natural gas, as well as partnerships with many leading airlines and travel wholesalers.

SOURCE SuperShuttle International

Related Links

https://www.supershuttle.com

