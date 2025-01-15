Supersocial Achieves Profitability, Projects Significant Growth for 2025 with Expansion to New Platforms

Following successful Roblox launches in partnership with the likes of e.l.f Beauty and Heidi Klum, the company adds a Chief Business Officer as it shifts focus to a full-service studio and creative agency

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Supersocial , a pioneer in virtual world development, announces key milestones and forward thinking business goals to mark a successful 2024. In under four years, the company achieved profitability and is now unveiling bold growth initiatives to help brands create immersive, next-generation experiences. With a vision to become the premier full-service studio and creative agency in gaming, metaverse, and spatial platforms, Supersocial is preparing to bring branded experiences to platforms like Fortnite and Meta Quest, broadening opportunities for marketing, e-commerce, and community engagement in virtual worlds.

"At Supersocial, we are driven by a passion for creating immersive experiences that captivate audiences and help brands connect authentically with the next generation," said Yon Raz-Fridman, CEO and founder of Supersocial. "Achieving profitability and expanding into new platforms are not just milestones, they are a testament to our relentless focus on what's next. We're thrilled to build on our momentum in 2025, continuing to deliver meaningful impact for our clients and digital communities worldwide."

Unparalleled Growth and Partner Success

Since its inception, Supersocial's portfolio of experiences has collectively garnered over 200 million lifetime visits and engaged 40 million unique users – across the launches of Gucci Town, NARS Color Quest, and PAC-MAN Simulator, among many others. Players logged more than 30 million hours of gameplay, reflecting the lasting appeal of these branded adventures. Additionally, the company delivered 1 billion ad impressions on Roblox, reinforcing its ability to captivate audiences and drive visibility for companies. These achievements are further validated by glowing testimonials from partners like e.l.f. Cosmetics and Heidi Klum.

"I have truly enjoyed working with Supersocial on my Roblox experience 'Modelverse'. Their talented team has helped bring all of my ideas to life!" - Supermodel Heidi Klum, creator of Modelverse

"Our launch on Roblox could not have been possible without the support of Yon and the Supersocial Team. We have learned so much about the platform and how to build a community with their shared wisdom." - Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty

Expanding Reach and Strengthening Leadership

Already with a proven track record of success, Supersocial looks to the next two months to bring its learnings to other leading platforms, including Fortnite and Meta Quest. This expansion will further position the company as a leader in crafting immersive experiences across the industry's most dynamic platforms and devices.

To support its growth plans, Supersocial is also excited to announce the addition of Jenn Mancini, formerly of Twitch and PlayerWON at Simulmedia, as the new Chief Business Officer. This key hire will further strategic acumen to help steer the company's continued market leadership. With two decades of experience in advertising, creators, and gaming, Jenn is deeply passionate about helping brands navigate the dynamic and ever-evolving gaming landscape.

A Vision for the Future

In a year marked by strategic growth and operational excellence, Supersocial also achieved profitability, amid closing its most recent funding round with participation from ARK Invest, MCP Alternative Asset Partners, and existing investors Initial Capital, Griffin Gaming Partners, and Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures.

Looking ahead, Supersocial projects an impressive 50% revenue growth in 2025, driven by its expanded platform focus, diverse creative solutions, and unwavering commitment to client success. With a bold vision of becoming the most influential and trusted full-service studio and creative agency in gaming, metaverse, and spatial platforms, Supersocial is committed to empowering brands to authentically connect with the next generation through captivating, immersive experiences that drive awareness, loyalty, and commerce.

About Supersocial:

Supersocial is a leader in gaming, metaverse, and spatial marketing, standing at the forefront of the 3D Internet revolution. As a full-service studio and creative agency, the company provides brands with cutting-edge creative solutions on platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, and Meta Quest, delivering experiences that feel authentic and meaningful to metaverse natives, from strategy to implementation. Renowned for its iconic visuals and unparalleled user experience, Supersocial is the premier partner to the world's leading brands, redefining the intersection of entertainment, community, and commerce. For more information, please visit www.supersocialinc.com .

SOURCE Supersocial