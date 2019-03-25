Süpersonic Taps Sparkcentral to Provide Super Customer Service on Top Digital Messaging Channels

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Süpersonic, South Africa's #1 rated ISP, announced they have selected Sparkcentral's Automated Messaging Distribution (AMD) and customer engagement platform to make it easy for Süpersonic's rapidly growing customer base to contact the company via their favorite messaging channels. Sparkcentral has initially launched customer care over WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with additional channels to be made available throughout 2019.

The overwhelmingly positive response from Süpersonic's customers bodes well for the up-and-coming ISP, which prides itself on combining "No Nonsense" internet with a superior, effortless, customer-centric experience. The company is a fully owned subsidiary of Mobile Telephone Network, better known as MTN, one of the largest communications companies in the world, but is independently operated and led by Managing Director Calvin Collett and his team. Formerly known as Smart Village, the popular ISP became the number-one rated provider serving South Africa after rebranding and relaunching in September 2018 as part of MTN. Operating its fiber to the home (FTTH) network, and providing the fastest download speeds in South Africa, Süpersonic specializes in providing a simple jargon-free customer experience with "no complicated tech-talk" and no long-term contracts.

"We chose Sparkcentral's platform because it provides a scalable and easily deployed solution for companies that are looking to use messaging channels to meet consumers where they are," said Calvin Collett, Managing Director at Süpersonic. "While we are innovators in our market, we are very uncomplicated at Süpersonic. A simplified buying process, combined with network stability and superior customer service, are guiding principles for us. We welcome the opportunity to partner with a company like Sparkcentral that emphasizes usability and advanced customer contact solutions that meet consumers where they are."

Sparkcentral's enterprise messaging customer service platform makes it a perfect fit to deliver on Süpersonic's brand promise while meeting its burgeoning customer service needs. "Our solution is designed to be highly scalable and the easiest to use in the industry – we can deploy our technology and bring our clients live, literally in days," explained Jonathan Zorio, Sparkcentral's Vice President of Customer Success.

"Sparkcentral's mission is to make consumers' lives, and that of the digital care agents who serve them, significantly easier. Our consultative and forward-thinking approach brings to our clients not only cutting-edge messaging technologies like WhatsApp and Instagram, but we're always looking for what's next in customer engagement -- like YouTube and Reddit. We marry this approach with our unique perspectives on how brands should plan for and operationalize messaging, backed by real customer datapoints and voice-of-the-customer feedback."

Sparkcentral's all-in-one messaging platform brings together the most popular messaging, social care and chat channels in one universal queue, combined with smart routing capability, an AI-powered Virtual Agent framework, a persistent chat history, intuitive workflows for the agents, and an easy-to-use agent desktop. As is the nature of asynchronous messaging, customers are never getting disconnected during a chat, and messages are never dropped. Selected as a "Wave 1" early-access Solution Provider for the beta launch of WhatsApp Business back in August 2018, Sparkcentral is a leading partner for connecting consumers and brands via the popular global messaging app.

About Sparkcentral

Sparkcentral is an enterprise messaging customer service platform company, helping customer-centric brands around the world change the way customer service is delivered. 1.5 billion people around the globe send tens of billions of messages on WhatsApp alone - per day. Yet very few of those messages go to businesses. Sparkcentral aims to change that. The company connects businesses with customers through messaging, whether through social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube), or messaging channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, SMS, or modern live chat. Leading brands around the world rely on Sparkcentral's Messaging Customer Service platform, including Zappos, Nordstrom, Netflix, jetBlue, Emirates, DirecTV, Engie, MTN, Western Union, KBC Bank, and AXA. Learn more at www.sparkcentral.com.

About Süpersonic

The best things in life are simple. Süpersonic is South Africa's newest Internet solution, brightened by MTN. Elegantly simple, it's high-speed Internet that just works. You have complete control. Our interactive app allows you to decide how you want to 'Internet'. You can upgrade or downgrade with the touch of a button. We don't do contracts. We do Internet, when you need it, on your own terms. Süpersonic is Internet that just works. It's simple enough to understand which product is right for you, but customizable enough to create a connection to the Net that really suits your lifestyle and your needs. No jargon and no complicated tech-talk. Learn more at www.supersonic.co.za.

