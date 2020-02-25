Superstar Brand Dance2Fit Introduces Its Line of Workout Shakes and Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dance2Fit brand has already made their claim to fame with a massive online following for their workout videos, live online classes, and in-person classes, now they're expanding into the world of sports nutrition with a line of specialty supplements designed to work in tandem with their innovative exercise series.

Dance2Fit founder and fitness coach Jessica Bass James put her company on the map by creating exciting dance workout classes. These classes became so popular in James' web-based platform that she began training instructors to teach Dance2Fit classes live and in person at gyms and dance centers all across the United States.

When you look up Dance2Fit the first thing you'll probably notice is their enormous fan base. Jessica Bass James says women, in particular, connect with her as an instructor and as a motivator because of her ability to relate to their fitness journey.

"I'm a mom, I wanted to get back in shape after having three children, and I founded this company after feeling like other workouts just weren't doing it for me energetically." Says James who has already toured around the country multiple times this year, teaching classes and promoting her brand. "I was able to combine my passion for music and dance into a fitness program that worked for my body and made me feel excited to exercise!"

And James was not alone in her excitement over Dance2Fit's fun and effective cardio workout. With an existing online fan base of over a million viewers, followers, and subscribers across all platforms, James says the people that connect with her online every day have come to know and trust her, and D2F's founder says, "I feel like we're all part of one big family!" The Dance2Fit movement continues to grow, with a new crop of videos being released all the time, in-person classes booming, and a product line of trendy workout apparel, supplements were the next logical step for this fitness giant.

Dance2Fit creates supplements tailored to the demands of their loyal fan base, women who want to look and feel their best. This is why the three main staples of their supplement line are D2Fit 4-in-1 Kick Start, for energy, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout drink, and D2FIT Women's All Day Time Release Whey Protein. Dance2Fit goes above and beyond for their customers, scoring higher than average on one of the most important components in any workout shake or supplement: TASTE. Dance2Fit's great tasting, all-natural fitness shakes, and mixes are already available online and have been performing well, receiving high ratings and five-star reviews. Now D2F is ready to sell their supplements in the larger American retail market, with products in major retailers across the United States as soon as 2020.

