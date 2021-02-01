Superstar Racing Experience, Genius Sports Group form exclusive official data partnership ahead of betting launch

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has selected Genius Sports Group (GSG) for an exclusive data partnership to launch its first official betting platform.

SRX is expected to launch its inaugural season in June 2021 with six races scheduled for broadcast on CBS Television Network, and is expected to feature an exceptional line-up of all-star drivers and crews including NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart and various other auto racing legends, including Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Ernie Francis Jr. and Helio Castroneves.

As a trusted partner to NASCAR, the NBA and English Premier League, GSG expects to utilize SRX's official data feed to power a wide range of split-second betting markets on every race.

SRX will feature a unique format, fostering competition amongst its small field of elite drivers, creating engaging new motorsport content for sportsbooks in the U.S. and worldwide.

"We see the way the industry is trending with respect to new forms of technology and sports-gaming. We are enthused to partner with an industry leader in Genius to deliver a first-class and innovative betting experience with SRX. We look forward to driving fan engagement in new and creative ways, and know our partnership with Genius will set the foundation for that," said Sandy Montag, CEO of The Montag Group and Partner and Co-Founder of Superstar Racing Experience.

"One of Genius' global aims is to power the sports, betting and media ecosystem with the highest quality official data and video content. A key part of this is enabling new and emerging sports like SRX to harness the increased engagement and revenue opportunities that official betting products provide and we're excited to connect their races with motorsport fans around the world," said Sean Conroy, Commercial Partnerships Director at GSG.

Contact

Chris Dougan

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

+1 (202) 776-4430

Tristan Peniston-Bird,

The One Nine Three Group

+44 7772 031 886

[email protected]

Investors:

Brandon Bukstel

+1 (954) 554-7932

[email protected]

About SRX

The Superstar Racing Experience was created by Sandy Montag and The Montag Group, NASCAR Hall of Famer Crew Chief and Owner Ray Evernham, and legendary driver Tony Stewart and George Pyne.

The Montag Group leads business operations and Evernham oversees all racing operations. Brian Corcoran and Shamrock Sports & Entertainment lead all sponsorship related initiatives.

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

SOURCE Genius Sports Group