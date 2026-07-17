Superteam Wheels Launches Ultra SL SE All-Scenario Wheelset with DT180 Hubs

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superteam Wheels, a world-renowned carbon fiber wheelset brand, officially launched its flagship Ultra SL SE all-scenario wheelset. Focusing on "all-scenario adaptation and balanced weight-stiffness", it breaks riders' trade-off dilemma via Chinese intelligent manufacturing, with DT180 hubs, carbon fiber spokes and aerodynamic designs, suitable for both professional competitions and daily riding.

To help riders understand the changes of the Ultra SL SE wheelset, Chris Zeng, Head of Superteam Wheels, comprehensively analyzes it through Q&A:

Q1: Why is the Ultra SL SE an all-scenario wheelset?

A1: It mainly solves the trade-off dilemma between wheelset weight and stiffness for riders. The Ultra SL SE weighs only 1210g±10g, balancing lightweight and stiffness with optimized rim stacking and carbon fiber spokes. Equipped with DT180 hubs, it enables direct power transmission and adapts to all scenarios, truly realizing "one wheelset meets all needs".

Q2: What are the core upgrades and common advantages of the Ultra SL SE compared to the previous generation H2 wheelset?

A2: There are three core upgrades: the outer rim width is optimized to 28mm (30mm for the old model), the hub is upgraded to DT180, and the rim design and carbon cloth process are optimized. Their common advantages are excellent weight and stiffness, and both are equipped with the shark fin bionic aerodynamic design, which optimizes aerodynamics and reduces wind resistance. According to actual tests, at 40km/h, compared with a 25mm rim without aerodynamic design, it optimizes wind resistance by 17.62% and drag area by 17.83%, greatly improving cruising efficiency.

Q3: What practical improvements does the front-high and rear-low rim height design of the Ultra SL SE wheelset bring to actual riding?

A3: The 51mm front and 48mm rear design balances controllability and aerodynamics: the front rim enhances controllability and reduces crosswind impact, while the rear rim maintains aerodynamics to assist cruising. The 3mm difference brings significant improvements in actual riding, enabling all-scenario adaptation.

Q4: Why choose DT180 hubs?

A4: There are many excellent hubs, and we chose DT180 hubs because of their outstanding performance and limited development in the international market. Matching them with carbon spokes balances stiffness and weight. Relying on Superteam's innovation and mature supply chain, we have created a cost-effective and high-performance product that benefits global riders.

For more info: https://superteamwheels.com/

SOURCE Superteam Wheels