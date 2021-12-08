Supertech Group Digitally Transforms with Infor to Boost UAE's Industrial Growth

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, has announced that Supertech Group, a diversified conglomerate based in Dubai, has digitally transformed with the help of Infor LN, enhancing its ability to meet growing demand for industrial products and discrete manufacturing across sectors. Supertech Group's digital transformation aims to support national initiatives such as the UAE's 'Operation 300bn' strategy to increase the industrial sector's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to AED 300 billion (US $81.7 billion) by 2031.

Learn more about Infor LN: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/ln

Supertech Group is one of the leading businesses in the Middle East and India for the supply of industrial products & services in sectors including oil & gas, petro-chemical, power generation, primary steel, alternate energy, food & beverage, automotive, and marine & shipping.

Supertech Group has transformed its sales, engineering, distribution, and after-sales support operations with Infor LN, a powerful, industry-focused, enterprise resource planning (ERP) application. The solution has enabled the company to increase visibility, reduce complexity and boost efficiency across its business, supporting its evolution into a value-added service provider that designs, builds, and installs customized solutions for customers.

Supertech Group also transformed its human capital management (HCM), with bespoke HR solutions especially built into Infor LN. These solutions enhance the way Supertech Group manages its large and rapidly growing workforce, enabling it to increase the efficiency of its HR practices, raise productivity and improve customer service.

Learn more about Infor HCM: https://www.infor.com/solutions/people

"To help meet the region's surging demand for industrial products and bespoke solutions, Supertech Group needed to transform its systems and processes including sales, engineering, distribution, and human resources," said Deepak Odhrani, managing director of Supertech Group. "By deploying Infor LN and HCM as part of our digital transformation, Supertech Group has raised its efficiency and productivity, enabling us to focus on our customers' needs."

With Infor LN, Supertech Group is now able to capture and manage product warranty information, which is essential when its customers visit for quality audits. The solution has transformed integration between the engineer-to-order cycles, improved sales and finance processes, and increased visibility of complex supply chains. As a result, stock values are now 100% accurate.

The implementation of Infor LN, which is for 80 users across Supertech Group's operations in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and India, was managed by Infor partner Piersoft.

"Supertech Group demonstrates how specialist industrial services and supply companies in the Middle East can leverage digital solutions to drive innovation, raise productivity, enable growth and exceed customers' expectations," said Amel Gardner, vice president, Infor Middle East & Africa. "As the region looks to boost its manufacturing capabilities, Supertech Group is well positioned to optimize its performance, supply chains, and workforce."

About Supertech Group

For more than 48 years, Supertech Group has been one of the leading business houses in the Middle East for the supply of industrial products and services in the field of oil & gas, petro-chemical, food & beverage, power generation, primary steel, alternate energy, marine & shipping and general industries. It stocks nearly 50,000 line items from some of the most renowned manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai with strategically located branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Northern Emirates, Oman, Qatar and India. Visit www.supertechgroup.org

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Roger Field

Wallis PR

[email protected]

Copyright ©2021 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

SOURCE Infor